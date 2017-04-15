The Malloy Auto Group Celebrates 25 Years

End

-- May 2016 marks the 25th anniversary for the Malloy Automotive Group, one of the fastest growing automotive dealership groups in the Virginia. Malloy started as a small single dealership in Woodbridge, Virginia to a nationally recognized dealer group with dealerships spanning cities including Woodbridge, Winchester and Charlottesville.Company President & CEO, Geoff Malloy remarked: "For 25 years, the Malloy Auto Group has been a constant in the Virginia automotive market. Our professionalism and positive attitude have set us in an elite category of dealerships. It has been a quarter-century of always putting the customer first, and we expect more of the same in the years to come."The Malloy Auto Group began with Malloy Lincoln Mercury back on May 18th of 1992. This was the beginning of the powerhouse that would turn into the Malloy Auto Group. To date, the group now has dealerships including the Hyundai, Toyota and Ford brands, carrying over 1,500 vehicles in inventory of new, used, and commercial vehicles.The signature of the group is the "Make it Malloy" price, which a promise to match or beat their competitors, and to always be transparent. Additionally, our dealerships are recipients of the DealerRater award for customer satisfaction. Lastly, the group has contributed to the community significantly, participating in annual food drives, donating to local charities, and sponsoring local schools and establishments. These are just some of the factors that have led Malloy to be such a constant in the Virginia automotive industry for 25 years.To commemorate the 25th anniversary, Malloy Auto Group will be holding its first annual MAG 2500 sales race. The goal of the MAG 2500 is to collectively sell 2,500 vehicles during the anniversary months of May to September. The last three days of each month will consist of a special flash sale the goal to sell 25 cars in 25 hours. These are just a couple of the celebrations that will take place to honor the anniversary."It honors me to congratulate our entire group on a Happy 25th Anniversary!We have learned through all our growth and development exactly how vital the consumer is to the lifeblood of our dealership. That is why we do everything we can to make sure the customer feels right at home when shopping at Malloy," Geoff Malloy.