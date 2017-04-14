 
Bird-Watch with a Chillax Bird Feeder

Bring nature to your front door with this premium bird feeder from Chillax. It's easy to install and even easier to fill. This bird feeder provides endless hours of fun for the birds, as well as, your family.
 
ATLANTA - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- April showers bring May flowers! With the season in full bloom, it's the perfect time to purchase a premium Chillax Birdfeeder. This see-through feeder makes an amazing gift for Mother's Day. The suction cups keep it in place on your window for easy bird-watching.

Bring nature to your front door with the included, bird caller. With the right food and bird caller, you'll be able to get up close and personal with colorful, exotic birds. It's an ideal product for all bird lovers! This feeder will provide long-lasting excitement and fun for the entire family.  The large, unique design allows for multiple birds to enjoy together.  Taking care of your bird feeder is easy. You don't even have to worry about the clean-up. It includes a removable tray, so there is no need to remove the whole feeder from the window to clean and refill.

Get it now from Amazon-it's for the birds! : amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Chillax
Email:***@alif-usa.com Email Verified
Tags:Birds, Bird Feeder, Home
Industry:Home
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
