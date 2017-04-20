News By Tag
Carrollton Texas City Council Candidate Invites Residents To Discuss Topics On April 22
Candidate for 2017 Carrollton Texas City Council Elections (District 6) invites residents for doughnuts and coffee on April 22 at 9:00am
Sung, a 1985 Newman Smith High School graduate, said, "I am proud to live and work in the city of Carrollton, and have called it my home for many years. I graduated from Newman Smith High School, and now my wife and I are raising our children here. Working in real estate, I have gained valuable business and commercial development experience. My quest is to put my experience to work for all citizens of Carrollton to expand the great quality of life we enjoy here. Let's keep Carrollton moving forward with a strong economy, fiscal responsibility, safe neighborhoods and strategic long-term planning."
According to his website (http://voteforyoungsung.org/
Additionally, according to his website Sung is endorsed by the Carrollton Fire Fighters Association, Carrollton Police Officers' Association and the MetroTex Association of Realtors®.
According to City of Carrollton's website, early voting by personal appearance will be conducted at Josey Ranch Lake Library, 1700 Keller Springs, and at Hebron & Josey Library, 4220 North Josey. Early voting will start on April 24, 2017 and run through May 2. On Election Day, Saturday May 6, City of Carrollton residents must vote at the location assigned to their precinct.
For compliance with election rules, this release is distributed by the Young Sung Campaign, Larry Kelso, Treasurer 4321 Millsop Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010.
Contact
Young Sung Campaign
***@hotmail.com
