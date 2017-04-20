 
News By Tag
* Carrollton
* City Council
* Elections
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carrollton
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Carrollton Texas City Council Candidate Invites Residents To Discuss Topics On April 22

Candidate for 2017 Carrollton Texas City Council Elections (District 6) invites residents for doughnuts and coffee on April 22 at 9:00am
 
 
young-sung-is
young-sung-is
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carrollton
City Council
Elections

Industry:
Government

Location:
Carrollton - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

CARROLLTON, Texas - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Young Sung, a city council candidate for Place 6, announced today that all Carrollton residents are welcome to meet him and his campaign staff for doughnuts and coffee on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The event will be held, rain or shine, starting at Old House BBQ located at 1905 N Josey Ln Carrollton, TX 75006. Local residents are invited to meet Candidate Sung and discuss various issues pertaining to the City of Carrollton and the upcoming election. A live band will perform in the parking lot starting at 11:00am which is free to attend.

Sung, a 1985 Newman Smith High School graduate, said, "I am proud to live and work in the city of Carrollton, and have called it my home for many years. I graduated from Newman Smith High School, and now my wife and I are raising our children here. Working in real estate, I have gained valuable business and commercial development experience. My quest is to put my experience to work for all citizens of Carrollton to expand the great quality of life we enjoy here. Let's keep Carrollton moving forward with a strong economy, fiscal responsibility, safe neighborhoods and strategic long-term planning."

According to his website (http://voteforyoungsung.org/), he is campaigning on the following positions: safe neighborhoods, strong economy, fiscal responsibility, and the city's infrastructure. Sung is the owner of Central Real Estate Service and a Licensed Realtor/Broker for over 20 years. He also has served as a Consultant/Interpreter for the Justice Department, Homeland Security, Interpol, FBI & Immigration. He graduated from Maryville College (Tennessee) in 1990 with a Bachelors in Business Management, and he received his MBA from LeTourneau University in Longview in 1995.

Additionally, according to his website Sung is endorsed by the Carrollton Fire Fighters Association, Carrollton Police Officers' Association and the MetroTex Association of Realtors®.

According to City of Carrollton's website, early voting by personal appearance will be conducted at Josey Ranch Lake Library, 1700 Keller Springs, and at Hebron & Josey Library, 4220 North Josey. Early voting will start on April 24, 2017 and run through May 2. On Election Day, Saturday May 6, City of Carrollton residents must vote at the location assigned to their precinct.

For compliance with election rules, this release is distributed by the Young Sung Campaign, Larry Kelso, Treasurer 4321 Millsop Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010.

Contact
Young Sung Campaign
***@hotmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hotmail.com
Tags:Carrollton, City Council, Elections
Industry:Government
Location:Carrollton - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 20, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share