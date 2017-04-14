 
News By Tag
* AWAOA
* Cynthia L. Hatcher
* Felicia McGee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Flint
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

AWAOA Appoints Felicia McGee as National Vice President

 
FLINT, Mich. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Aspiring Writers Association of America (AWAOA) has recently appointed Felicia McGee as their first National Vice President. AWAOA is excited to have McGee join the Headquarters of the National AWAOA family and looks forward to a productive collaboration.

AWAOA was founded in 2013 by Cynthia L. Hatcher with the primary mission of motivating, inspiring, and educating aspiring and seasoned writers to further support their writing and literary endeavors. AWAOA is proud to be one of the newly up and coming writing associations in the nation, disseminating knowledge and providing aspiring writers with the necessary skills to successfully complete in the marketplace and publishing industry.

McGee will be working closely with National President Tenita Johnson. Some of her duties will include direct oversight of all AWAOA regional and AWAOA Chapter vice presidents.

While many are content with simply going through life surviving, Felicia McGee, author and motivational speaker, is all about thriving. Her candid transparency allows women from all walks of life to glean wisdom and knowledge about weathering the storms of life—something she knows about all too well.

McGee's natural proficiency and insight will assist in leading AWAOA to greater heights.

Contact: Cynthia L. Hatcher

Aspiring Writers Association of America

412 S. Saginaw Street

Flint, Michigan 48502

www.awaoa.com

Contact
Cynthia L. Hatcher
***@awaoa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@awaoa.com Email Verified
Tags:AWAOA, Cynthia L. Hatcher, Felicia McGee
Industry:Books
Location:Flint - Michigan - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aspiring Writers Association of America PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share