AWAOA Appoints Felicia McGee as National Vice President
AWAOA was founded in 2013 by Cynthia L. Hatcher with the primary mission of motivating, inspiring, and educating aspiring and seasoned writers to further support their writing and literary endeavors. AWAOA is proud to be one of the newly up and coming writing associations in the nation, disseminating knowledge and providing aspiring writers with the necessary skills to successfully complete in the marketplace and publishing industry.
McGee will be working closely with National President Tenita Johnson. Some of her duties will include direct oversight of all AWAOA regional and AWAOA Chapter vice presidents.
While many are content with simply going through life surviving, Felicia McGee, author and motivational speaker, is all about thriving. Her candid transparency allows women from all walks of life to glean wisdom and knowledge about weathering the storms of life—something she knows about all too well.
McGee's natural proficiency and insight will assist in leading AWAOA to greater heights.
Contact: Cynthia L. Hatcher
Aspiring Writers Association of America
412 S. Saginaw Street
Flint, Michigan 48502
www.awaoa.com
