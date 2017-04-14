 
Industry News





Global Tranlational Regenerative Medicine Market Worth $14.5BN In 2021

 
 
vg
vg
 
LONDON - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new report Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Prospects 2017-2027: Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies indicates that the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market will see $14.5bn in spending in 2021.

The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market was valued at $5.8bn in 2016. Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/) forecasts this market to increase to $14.5bn in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% in the first half of the forecast period and 17.7% from 2016 to 2027.

The lead analyst of the report said: "Growth in the global TRM market will be fuelled particularly by stem cell therapies and tissue engineering advancements, as well as the emergence of commercial gene therapy products. The improvements in regulation of stem cell research on a regional level will increase its attractiveness. We note that advancements such as 3D bioprinting should enable the development of tissues which can be used for toxicology testing purposes.

Furthermore, strong government support for regenerative medicine particularly in countries such as China and South Korea, as well as the accelerated regulatory pathway for regenerative medicine in Japan will fuel growth in stem cell therapies."

The 316-page report contains 107 tables and 66 figures that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market.

Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the global market as well as the leading submarkets: Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products and Gene Therapies.

Furthermore, this report provides revenue forecasts for these leading products: Osteocel Plus, Trinity ELITE, TEMCELL /Prochymalm, Apligraf, Dermagraft, Epifix, ReCell, Neovasculgen, Glybera (alipogene tiparvovec), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec).

The 316-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for: the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. In addition, this report discusses the leading companies in the Translational Regenerative Medicine Market.

The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Prospects 2017-2027: Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies (https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1843/Global-Translation...) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the translational regenerative medicine market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the translational regenerative medicine industry.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/) is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
sara peerun
***@visiongain.com
Source:
Email:***@visiongain.com Email Verified
