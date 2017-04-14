News By Tag
Global Tranlational Regenerative Medicine Market Worth $14.5BN In 2021
The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market was valued at $5.8bn in 2016. Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/)
The lead analyst of the report said: "Growth in the global TRM market will be fuelled particularly by stem cell therapies and tissue engineering advancements, as well as the emergence of commercial gene therapy products. The improvements in regulation of stem cell research on a regional level will increase its attractiveness. We note that advancements such as 3D bioprinting should enable the development of tissues which can be used for toxicology testing purposes.
Furthermore, strong government support for regenerative medicine particularly in countries such as China and South Korea, as well as the accelerated regulatory pathway for regenerative medicine in Japan will fuel growth in stem cell therapies."
The 316-page report contains 107 tables and 66 figures that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market.
Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the global market as well as the leading submarkets: Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products and Gene Therapies.
Furthermore, this report provides revenue forecasts for these leading products: Osteocel Plus, Trinity ELITE, TEMCELL /Prochymalm, Apligraf, Dermagraft, Epifix, ReCell, Neovasculgen, Glybera (alipogene tiparvovec), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec)
The 316-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for: the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. In addition, this report discusses the leading companies in the Translational Regenerative Medicine Market.
The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Prospects 2017-2027: Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies (https://www.visiongain.com/
