Five Top Financing Options for a Start-Up Business
So, let's take a look at the top financing options for a start-up business:
● Friends and family. This is perhaps the oldest form of financing. Since the introduction of commerce, people have gone to friends and family with ideas about a product, service, or combination. What's great about friends and family investing is there's already a level of trust. No need to go through the formality of credit checks and putting up collateral. But, it's a good idea to put the deal into writing.
● Credit cards. Statistics reveal a full 65 percent of businesses use credit cards frequently. And, these can provide the capital you need to start a business. You don't even need to apply for a business or corporate branded credit card. (Because you're personally liable for the debt regardless if it's a personal line of credit or a company line of credit.) It's best to shop for a credit card with a low interest rate and one that offers useful incentives -- like cash back.
● Crowdfunding. This is an ever-growing popular way to raise capital for start-up ventures. Crowdsourcing is a relatively new way to get money to back a start-up business. It generally takes 4 to 6 months to get real traction with crowdfunding. And, it's important to note, if you set a goal of $5000, but only raise $4,500, you won't receive any funds.
● SBA loans. Although the Small Business Administration doesn't actually originate loans, the SBA does back small business loans from banks, credit unions, and more sources. This is one of the most recognized and used sources of start-up capital.
● Equity or 401(k) loan. Some entrepreneurs tap into their home equity or 401(k) accounts to fund a start-up. The latter is especially popular because you pay yourself back, plus a little interest.
