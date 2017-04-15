 
Industry News





Manufacturing Technology Strategies at IndustryWeek May 9 Features John Maher of Synchrono

Manufacturing Technology Strategies at IndustryWeek May 9 Features John Maher of Synchrono
 
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Synchrono will sponsor and exhibit at the upcoming IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo from May 8-10 in Cleveland, OH. Synchrono will be at booth 424.

In the Manufacturing Technology Strategies track, John Maher, VP of Product Strategy at Synchrono will be presenting a session titled, " (http://www.mfgtechshow.com/mts17/public/SessionDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&SessionID=1017398&SessionDateID=1001095)Modern Demand-Driven Manufacturing: Myths, Strategies and Realities for Enabling Smart Manufacturing" (http://www.mfgtechshow.com/mts17/public/SessionDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&SessionID=1017398&SessionDateID=1001095) on Tuesday, May 9 from 9:00 am - 10:00 am.

Named a 2017 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Maher is responsible for providing strategic direction for the Synchrono product roadmap and overseeing the technology and delivery functions within the organization. During the presentation, Maher will dispel myths and outline demand-driven, pull-based strategies – and the technologies manufacturers like Orbital ATK, Dynisco, Club Car, Georgia Ironworks and hundreds more have adopted to be more responsive to their customer's needs. Real-world case studies from these Smart Manufacturers will be used to tell the story of execution, change management, lessons learned, waste reduction - and the transformative power of real-time information access.

The IndustryWeek Conference (http://www.mfgtechshow.com/mts17/public/Enter.aspx) is the only event designed to keep manufacturing decision-makers, from design to delivery, at the forefront of manufacturing's digital transformation. The three-day event focuses on the key elements of the future of manufacturing: technology integration, leadership, continuous improvement, operational excellence, design/engineering, talent development, and supply chain.

About Synchrono

Synchrono (www.synchrono.com) demand-driven manufacturing software synchronizes complex manufacturing environments in real-time, to drive business results. For almost twenty years, Synchrono systems have helped discrete manufacturers, engineer-to-order manufacturers, and others manage constraints, improve flow and drive on-time production.

When integrated under the Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform, lean and demand-driven initiatives achieve new levels of excellence, transforming businesses by synchronizing people, processes, machines, materials, and data to drive production flow from order inception to delivery.

The award winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform offers five system components, including a planning, scheduling, and production management system and ekanban software for real-time inventory replenishment and supply chain collaboration. The Synchrono Platform has a unique a data collection, historian, and automated workflow engine along with an application that generates automatic alerts, escalation and action plans to minimize disruptions. Perhaps most importantly, this technology platform also includes a real-time visual factory information system.   Everyone at every level of a manufacturing organization has access to one version of the truth with a dynamic view of what is happening at every stage of the manufacturing process; from order inception through production and delivery.

Synchrono systems allow for the simultaneous exchange of data across systems and resources, the ability to respond to constraints and changes in demand as they occur, and to predict, pre-empt, and prioritize issues.  The Platform components may be implemented independently or collectively to enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing an unprecedented foundation for communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Synchrono delivers a competitive edge. Follow the Demand-Driven Matters blog at www.synchrono.com/blog and follow Synchrono on Twitter at @Synchrono_News.

Contact
Pam Bednar
VP of Marketing
***@synchrono.com
