Manufacturing Technology Strategies at IndustryWeek May 9 Features John Maher of Synchrono
In the Manufacturing Technology Strategies track, John Maher, VP of Product Strategy at Synchrono will be presenting a session titled, " (http://www.mfgtechshow.com/
Named a 2017 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Maher is responsible for providing strategic direction for the Synchrono product roadmap and overseeing the technology and delivery functions within the organization. During the presentation, Maher will dispel myths and outline demand-driven, pull-based strategies – and the technologies manufacturers like Orbital ATK, Dynisco, Club Car, Georgia Ironworks and hundreds more have adopted to be more responsive to their customer's needs. Real-world case studies from these Smart Manufacturers will be used to tell the story of execution, change management, lessons learned, waste reduction - and the transformative power of real-time information access.
About Synchrono
Synchrono (www.synchrono.com) demand-driven manufacturing software synchronizes complex manufacturing environments in real-time, to drive business results. For almost twenty years, Synchrono systems have helped discrete manufacturers, engineer-to-
When integrated under the Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform, lean and demand-driven initiatives achieve new levels of excellence, transforming businesses by synchronizing people, processes, machines, materials, and data to drive production flow from order inception to delivery.
The award winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform offers five system components, including a planning, scheduling, and production management system and ekanban software for real-time inventory replenishment and supply chain collaboration. The Synchrono Platform has a unique a data collection, historian, and automated workflow engine along with an application that generates automatic alerts, escalation and action plans to minimize disruptions. Perhaps most importantly, this technology platform also includes a real-time visual factory information system. Everyone at every level of a manufacturing organization has access to one version of the truth with a dynamic view of what is happening at every stage of the manufacturing process; from order inception through production and delivery.
Synchrono systems allow for the simultaneous exchange of data across systems and resources, the ability to respond to constraints and changes in demand as they occur, and to predict, pre-empt, and prioritize issues. The Platform components may be implemented independently or collectively to enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing an unprecedented foundation for communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
Synchrono delivers a competitive edge. Follow the Demand-Driven Matters blog at www.synchrono.com/
