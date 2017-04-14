Religious Studies Students Welcome at the Church Of Scientology Information Center

The Church of Scientology's Information Center in Downtown Clearwater announces that its doors are open to religious studies students to learn about one of the world's fastest growing religions.

The Scientology Info Center during the Blast Friday concert in March 2017

Contact

Amber Skjelset

***@cos.flag.org Amber Skjelset

End

-- The center is open from 10am-9:30pm Monday through Wed, 10am-8pm Thursday & Friday, and 1pm-9:30pm Saturdays and Sundays.Since the beginning of the New Year, the center has welcomed several groups of students from some of the St. Pete College Campuses for their comparative religions classes, as well as students from out of state visiting Clearwater for vacation. A student from Georgia also called in to do an interview about Scientology for her school article who was also assisted with information for her assignment."We're happy to answer questions and provide information for the community. There really aren't any 'dumb questions.' This center is a great location where anyone is able to find out for themselves and was established for that reason," said Information Center Manager, Amber Skjelset.As an example, during the last "Blast Friday" several students walked into the center asking Ms. Skjelset, "Would it be OK if I asked you a few questions?" The student added he originally was a member of the Nation of Islam and that they were all interested in learning about Scientology for their class. The other young men were from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, each with their own list of questions for their assignments.Ms. Skjelset helped provide basic information from the center's gallery of exhibits which contain videos presentations about basic concepts of Dianetics, Scientology, Churches around the world and the life of Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder."Wow! This was so helpful!" said the students. "Thank you so much for your time answering our questions – we really appreciate it" who each received a DVD, "Introduction to Scientology"a videoed interview of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder, answering common questions about Scientology.The Center welcomes individuals and classes to visit daily with no appointment necessary. For more information please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.orgAbout the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all." The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community.For more information please visit scientology-fso.org.Photo caption: The Scientology Information Center during the Blast Friday concert in March 2017. The Center invites religious studies students to learn more about one of the world's fastest growing religions.