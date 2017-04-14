News By Tag
Say Hello to Gorgeous Eyelash Extensions at Amazing Lash Studio in Carmel Valley!
New to Eyelash extensions? Find out more with frequently asked questions below:
What are eyelash extensions?
Eyelash Extensions are individual strands of synthetic fibers made to replicate a natural eyelash. When applied, eyelash extensions lengthen and thicken your own natural eyelashes.
How long will a set of Eyelash Extensions last?
When applied by one of our Amazing professionals, eyelash extensions will last the length of the natural growth cycle of your own eyelashes. Depending on your activity and day-to-day routine, refills should only be required every 2 to 4 weeks.
Are Amazing Lashes safe?
Amazing Lash Studio only uses professional grade adhesive which never comes in contact with your skin. Synthetic eyelashes adhere about 1mm away from your skin.
Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Carmel Valley today and transform your look. You may even find yourself leaving home without makeup on! Call to schedule your appointment at (858) 753-9188 or visit the studio at 3840 Valley Centre Drive Suite 606 San Diego, CA 92130.
Go to https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
