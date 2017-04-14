 
Say Hello to Gorgeous Eyelash Extensions at Amazing Lash Studio in Carmel Valley!

 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Vacation should be a time to relax and take a break from your everyday routine. Amazing Lash Studio can offer you a vacation before your big getaway! Customize your look with four different lash styles and take a lash nap during the application process! Eyelash extensions are the new beauty routine taking the industry by storm. As it has been around for many years, Amazing Lash Studio has been one of the leading franchises in this category.

New to Eyelash extensions? Find out more with frequently asked questions below:

What are eyelash extensions?

Eyelash Extensions are individual strands of synthetic fibers made to replicate a natural eyelash. When applied, eyelash extensions lengthen and thicken your own natural eyelashes.

How long will a set of Eyelash Extensions last?

When applied by one of our Amazing professionals, eyelash extensions will last the length of the natural growth cycle of your own eyelashes. Depending on your activity and day-to-day routine, refills should only be required every 2 to 4 weeks.

Are Amazing Lashes safe?

Amazing Lash Studio only uses professional grade adhesive which never comes in contact with your skin. Synthetic eyelashes adhere about 1mm away from your skin.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Carmel Valley today and transform your look. You may even find yourself leaving home without makeup on! Call to schedule your appointment at (858) 753-9188 or visit the studio at 3840 Valley Centre Drive Suite 606 San Diego, CA 92130.

Go to https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/ca/san-diego/ca... for more information.

Amazing Lash Studio Carmel Valley
