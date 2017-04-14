News By Tag
Burlington and Waterdown Sports Buffs Enjoy Their Injury-Free Game with Help
Burlington and Waterdown Sports Buffs Enjoy Their Injury-Free Game with Help from A-Team's Fellow Athlete, Registered Kinesiologist and Certified Athletic Therapist Melissa Hedley
The A-Team –Alton Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic (https://www.altonphysio.com/)
"Melissa has been a valuable addition to our therapy team from the very beginning," Leah Franco, Registered Physiotherapist, declares, "by demonstrating strong assessment, admirable hands-on treatment skills and a people-oriented personality, all assets that are greatly appreciated at Alton Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic."
"I have a special interest in getting to the root of each injury, following the Athletic Therapy motto 'Find the Cause, Treat the Cause,'" says Melissa Hedley. "So I take an active approach to treatment, creating individualized treatment plans with a focus on hands-on manual therapy and exercise, to assist people in a speedy return to their usual activities."
Melissa was introduced to the profession of Athletic Therapy at the University of Waterloo, where she worked with the women's varsity volleyball team, varsity football team and with many other varsity athletes in the Athletic Therapy Clinic. Since then, she has worked with a number of athletes from all ages and sports including badminton, basketball, fastball, cross-country, field hockey, ice hockey, rugby, lacrosse and golf. She has been a team therapist for Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) and Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) championship teams. When not working in the clinic, Melissa can be found playing volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee, stand up paddle boarding or hiking in the escarpment.
About Alton Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic
In 2016, Alton Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic was voted as a field leader by members of the Burlington community, winning the Burlington Post Readers' Choice Awards for Best Physiotherapy Office and Best Physiotherapists in recognition of the admirably professional and friendly services offered here since 2011, helping people recover from injury, and improving their overall health and quality of life. Alton Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic's core services include: Physiotherapy, Athletic Therapy, Chiropractic Care, Massage Therapy, Physician-Assisted Sports Medicine, Acupuncture, Vestibular Rehabilitation, Concussion Management, Orthotics, Bracing, Sports Injury, Women's Health, Individual Exercise, Motor Vehicle Accidents, Workplace Injuries, and Golf Specific Rehabilitation.
At Alton Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic, our highest priority is to address the patients' physiotherapy, chiropractic and sports injury needs proficiently, using a combination of one-on-one care, hands-on treatment, individualized exercise and rehabilitative approaches at every visit to ensure their fast recovery. Our extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in working with individuals with a variety of conditions, not just sports related injuries, can optimize health in all populations, regardless of the illness or injury type affecting them. Our clients include individuals of all ages, walks of life and athletic levels –from recreational to elite– such as: women dealing with pre- and post-natal issues, incontinence, osteoporosis, and hormonal changes, persons injured in workplace or motor vehicle accidents, people dealing with acute and chronic pain issues, whether they are muscular, joint-related, or neurological in nature. For those who do not have an injury but are interested in bettering their overall health, our therapists can teach them a safe exercise program and progression to optimize their overall physical functioning.
For more info on Alton Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic please visit: https://www.altonphysio.com/
Contact
Joetha Stoddard
905-335-6100
***@altonphysio.com
