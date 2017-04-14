News By Tag
World Bicycle Relief Releases Annual Global Impact Report
Over 48,000 life-changing bicycles deployed across nine countries in 2016
2016 Impact Report Highlights:
· 48,259 Buffalo Bicycles distributed
· 25,095 bicycles distributed to students
· 243 field mechanics trained
· 9 countries served: Colombia, Eritrea, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, Thailand, Zambia and Zimbabwe
· 9 countries with ongoing research studies collecting data on bicycle usage and input
Global Impact from 2005-2016:
· 337,000+
· 126,104 bicycles distributed to students
· 1,684 field mechanics trained
· 19 countries served
· 6 research studies published: 2 Education, 2 Economic Development, 1 Healthcare, 1 Disaster Relief
"We see lives changed, lives saved, and the futures of individuals and their families rewritten because of a simple heavy-duty, high-quality bicycle," said F.K. Day, co-founder of World Bicycle Relief. "This year's results reinforce our commitment to continued improvement and innovation in order to scale significantly and generate an even greater impact in the years to come."
Program data has shown that with a reliable bicycle, academic performance increases up to 59%, community healthcare workers make 45% more patient visits, and dairy farmers increase number of deliveries by up to 25%.
World Bicycle Relief believes that mobility is fundamental to social and economic development. Founded in 2005, WBR distributes bicycles to students, healthcare workers and entrepreneurs in developing countries where distance is often a barrier to accessing education, healthcare and economic development. Bicycles are supplied by the organization's wholly-owned subsidiary Buffalo Bicycles, Ltd., a for-profit social enterprise selling bikes sturdy enough to withstand the difficult terrain of rural Africa. With high-quality bicycles, individuals and communities in rural developing regions can dramatically improve livelihoods and educational and health care outcomes.
Other key takeaways from the 2016 Impact Report:
· 70% of bicycles distributed to students were targeted to girls. Girls who stay in school gain more employment opportunities and a higher likelihood to close the gender pay gap. With a bicycle, commute times are shortened, students arrive to school on time and less fatigued, and academic performance increases up to 59%.
· Critical to sustainability, WBR is working to facilitate better access to spare parts to ensure the greatest efficiency and lowest price for both parts and maintenance. New Buffalo-branded retail shops provide improved access to quality spare parts to support WBR programs, field mechanics and bicycles.
· Based on data that shows each bicycle changes an average of five lives, 241,295 lives were positively impacted through access to Buffalo Bicycles in 2016. Since 2005, 1,675,000 lives have been changed.
To read the full 2016 Impact Report, click here https://worldbicyclerelief.org/
About World Bicycle Relief:
Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially-designed Buffalo Bicycles through philanthropic programs and social enterprise sales. These high-quality bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, healthcare workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered bicycles and trained field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.
For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org
Follow us @PowerOfBicycles (http://www.twitter.com/
