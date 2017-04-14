Instarmac to Exhibit at the Ontario Water Conference and Trade Show

Launched in 2011, the Ontario Water Conference and Trade Show is organised by the Ontario Water Works Association, Ontario Municipal Water Association and the Ontario Water Works Equipment Association and is the premier water event in Ontario.

-- The Conference will take place at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls from 7– 10May and is expected to attract thousands of visitors, all of which are looking for the latest innovations in the water industry.Visitors to booth 307 will discover the world's number one permanent utility reinstatement material – Instarmac Instant Road Repair. Experts from both Instarmac and their Canadian partner Da-Lee, will be on hand all day to offer advice and guidance and to demonstrate the many benefits of using Instant Road Repair.Instarmac Instant Road Repair is different from traditional cold applied oil based asphalts, which are often used as a temporary repair by utility companies throughout Canada. Instant Road Repair is a reinstatement asphalt which has been continually developed over the past 40 years and offers a first time permanent repair which eradicates costly repeat visits to the same site.Instarmac backs up its technical claims! Strength is gained by compaction, becoming stronger the more traffic travels over it, making it the ideal product for repairs to trenches and manhole reinstatements in highly trafficked roads. This innovative material conforms to rigorous European Testing, has been independently tested by the British Board of Agrément for over 15 years and is proven to be a quality, flexible and durable solution for first time, permanent reinstatements.Applied in 3 easy steps –Instarmac Instant Road Repair can be applied in all weathers including hot, wet and cold – it even provides a permanent repair in temperatures as low as 15ºC. Furthermore, reinstatements completed with Instarmac Instant Road Repair can be trafficked instantly causing minimal disruption to motorists and eliminating lengthy lane closures.What's more, on Wednesday 10May at 2.15pm, Instarmac's Canadian representative, Matthew Kinson, will be presenting a technical paper where audience members will discover the latest cold asphalt technology and the cost savings of using this technology as a permanent reinstatement material.Since the beginning of 2016, Instarmac Instant Road Repair has been widely used with great success throughout Ontario, British Columbia and New York State.For further information on Instarmac Instant Road Repair, and the other highway maintenance materials available from Instarmac, please visit www.instarmacinternational.com or email international@instarmac.com.To find out more information about the Ontario Water Conference and Trade Show please visit www.waterconference.owwa.ca.