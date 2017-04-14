News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bio-Optronics Inc Expands Time-Off Rules and Reporting Flexibility
The greatest strength of Momentum's industry-leading algorithm is its focus on fairness. Momentum can simplify the process by calculating equity based on assignments, points, or by hours worked. Momentum also gives users the ability to create Breakpoints, which can split a role multiple times to provide flexibility in shift scheduling.
The time off rules in Momentum were expanded and rebranded as Request Rules. Users can set rules against all request types, with warning and constraint limits for request submission by days, weeks, months, or years. The Job Board will have new administrative features and controls; administrators can post unfilled assignments to the Job Board and can send out notifications about the unfilled position.
"These enhancements to Momentum continue to bring flexibility, speed and accuracy to the application. Momentum strives to simplify the scheduling process and we are always excited to provide our customers with the latest features that will revolutionize the way they schedule their physicians and staff," says Matt Florack, Product Line Manager for Momentum Scheduling.
These innovative enhancements and functionalities continue to provide organizations around the world with the tools they need to create the most in-depth and accurate schedules and provide additional insight and efficiency for their organizations.
About Bio-Optronics
Bio-Optronics, the creator of Momentum Physician and Staff Scheduler, is a leading software and services company that creates user-focused software and services for healthcare organizations that positively impacts the lives of patients around the world. Momentum is the all-encompassing physician and staff scheduling system used by over 200 healthcare organizations around the world. Momentum provides organizations with the tools they need to increase scheduling efficiency and overall practice management. To learn more about Momentum Scheduling please click here (http://bio-optronics.com/
Contact
Lauren Miceli
***@bio-optronics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse