April 2017





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


The PMO Conference This Summer in London Brings Together 400 PMO Practitioners

The PMO Conference is back for a third year on Wednesday 7th June near St Paul's in Central London. With over 400 PMO pracititoners in attendance listening to four streams of expert PMO content, this is a day not to be missed.
 
 
The PMO Conference this summer in London
The PMO Conference this summer in London
 
WESTMINSTER, England - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The PMO Conference is back for a third year this summer at St Paul's in London – and over 400 PMO practitioners come together to gain great inspiration and ideas to push their PMO and their careers forward.

Will you be amongst them?

The PMO Conference gives you 19 hours of new PMO content, spread across four streams from 23 inspirational speakers. Can't decide what to see on the day? All delegates receive the full video set of presentations from the PMO Conference to watch back at the office.

The PMO Conference also features the PMO Exhibition – the largest ever in the UK with 23 organisations showcasing PMO products and services to help you and your organisation push your PMO on.

The PMO Conference is a full on day – kicking off at 8am in the morning with breakfast networking and expo, the main keynote starts at 9am.

Mark Price Perry, the world renowned PMO author of the Business Driven PMO, brings his energy and passion to kick-start the day and challenge you to Test Your Convictions.

You then have a choice of sessions that take you up to the lunch break – choose themes such as managing stakeholders; Agile PMO; portfolio management or listen to a PMO case study – real stories from the trenches.

Lunchtime gives you chance to get back into the expo – pick up the latest in products and services happening in the PMO area. Take time to connect with other PMO practitioners or browse the bookshop.

Not looking forward to the post lunch slump as the afternoon session gets underway?

We've got it covered with four fast paced, innovation, even controversial PMO Flash Talks – you'll leave the session energised ready for the next two sessions. Choose from themes that cover PMO governance; strategy; innovation or further case studies from real PMO practitioners.

We finish the day with brain tricks and behaviour fixes to achieve extraordinary results, inspiring everyone to find the gap between stimulus and response and be the best they can be.

An energising and inspiring end to the PMO Conference.

But don't forget, you take away all the presentation sessions with your 19 session video pack – perfect for catching up on the sessions you couldn't make – and sharing them with the team back at the office.

Make sure you are at the UK's premier PMO event of the year this June in Central London.

Visit us at http://www.pmoconference.co.uk

