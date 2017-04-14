News By Tag
Survey from hfx shows increased demand for flexible working supporting a change in attitudes
Flexible work options a now a key differentiator for new job candidates, say 70% of organisations
The results of the survey have been summarised in a new white paper: Flexible Working – how to make it work for businesses and employees (http://hfx.co.uk/
The survey, which was conducted between October 2016 and February 2017, shows that while 85% of organisations were offering some form of flexible working, nearly a third of those that were not (28%) were looking to review the situation within six months. Only a tiny fraction (2%) said that there was no requirement for flexible working. After part-time, flexitime and compressed hours, job share (74%) and phased retirement (54%) were the most popular.
A staggering 86% of organisations reported an increase in request for flexible working during the recruitment process, with 70% saying that it directly impacted whether the candidate accepted the position. Reasons given for requesting flexible working were family commitments (universally popular), followed by reducing long distance travel or commute, and time for study/external education.
Nick Whiteley, MD of hfx commented; "The survey findings confirms that demand for flexible working is increasing and in fact, becoming the norm. As could be expected, age group makes a big difference to interest in flexible working, with a peak during child-raising years and then again towards and during retirement. However, in large organisations this trend was evened out somewhat, and anecdotal evidence suggests that this will continue to be the case."
Nick continued; "As competition for talent is hot and set to become even hotter after Brexit, organisations need to recognise the value of time. In the future successful organisations will be those that can match staff working hours to fit their lifestyles and demand for the business, eradicating 'dead time'. This more efficient way of working will also result in a more motivated and engaged workforce based on their contribution rather than simply presenteeism."
About hfx
Founded over 40 years ago, hfx has a proven history of developing innovative staff time management solutions. The company introduced the concept of flexible working hours in the 1970s with its Flextime® system, and has continued as a leader in the delivery of flexible working solutions.
hfx takes a 'one card – one solution' approach, which incorporates access control, photo ID, time and attendance recording, flexitime management and provides seamless integration with major HR and payroll systems. Highly customisable, hfx can be configured to meet exact requirements and can support unlimited numbers of work patterns.
Based in the Home Counties just north of London, hfx services clients across the public and private sectors throughout the UK. High profile customers include Home Office, Merck, Bentley Motors, Adidas, Buhler Sortex Ltd, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), Eaton Limited, MoD, National Farmers' Union, Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, Hertsmere Borough Council, North Lanarkshire Council, East Renfrewshire Council, Exeter City Council, Isle of Man Government, MoJ, Pendle Borough Council, Met Police, Flintshire County Council, Office for National Statistics, UK Intellectual Property Office, NHS Business Services Authority, Pembrokeshire County Council, Science and Technology Facilities Council, West Lancashire Borough Council, and many more.
For more information please visit: www.hfx.co.uk
