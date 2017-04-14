News By Tag
OfficeNinjas Reveals #AdminWeek: The Largest Celebration of Administrative Badassery
Delta Air Lines, ezCater, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, NatureBox, and Breather are stepping up as sponsors for Admin Week this year.
Together, these events help pull the curtain back to honor dedication, diversity, and personal accomplishments. "I have never been more proud to be an admin. This has helped validate my career and … it was lovely to be the star, when most of our work is done behind the scenes," said Lauren Bradley, former Office Manager at DramaFever.
Five companies that appreciate the admin community are excited to offer Flash Raffles:
• Delta Air Lines: With its SkyBonus program, Fly Delta app, list-topping Wi-Fi, and other amenities, it's no wonder that so many administrative professionals trust Delta Air Lines when they book travel. The company was also named the top business airline by Business Travel News for the sixth year in a row.
• ezCater: For administrative professionals, finding delicious, reliable catering options is always a hassle. Luckily, ezCater takes the stress out of bulk-ordering meals for the office. With over 19 million users and an average rating of 9.5 out of 10, ezCater ensures reliable catering and delivery.
• Hilton Hotels & Resorts: Located in the heart of the city, Hilton's San Francisco Union Square is perfect for company conferences, meetings, receptions, and accommodations. The hotel shines as the largest hotel in the west coast with nearly 2,000 rooms and over 130,000 square feet of event space.
• NatureBox: NatureBox provides good-for-you snacks to people all over the country, but it offers a special benefit for administrative professionals. NatureBox's bottomless office snacking option brings unlimited munchies to companies at an affordable price point, making it easy for office managers to order bulk snacks.
• Breather: Breather provides beautiful, professional spaces for team meetings, offsites, brainstorming sessions, and more. Browse 350+ locations across 10 cities, and reserve a practical space through the website or mobile app.
"Admin Week exists to celebrate administrative professionals, so finding great partners who also recognize the role's versatility and importance to business operations is key." – Edwin Salgado, Co-founder of OfficeNinjas
