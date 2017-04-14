 
News By Tag
* Admin Day
* Executive Assistants
* Office Managers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oakland
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

OfficeNinjas Reveals #AdminWeek: The Largest Celebration of Administrative Badassery

Delta Air Lines, ezCater, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, NatureBox, and Breather are stepping up as sponsors for Admin Week this year.
 
 
2017AdminWeek_G+
2017AdminWeek_G+
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Admin Day
* Executive Assistants
* Office Managers

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Oakland - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

OAKLAND, Calif. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Administrative professionals do way more than fetch coffee and book plane tickets—they're pillars of office management and successful business operations for teams around the world. This diverse profession is widely underappreciated, so OfficeNinjas is hosting a week-long recognition event called Admin Week that celebrates "administrative badassery" from April 24–28. The week's events include a mix of in-person and online festivities, such as a special celebration in San Francisco called Admin Bash, a reveal of five stand-out administrative professionals from a global online search, and five 24-hour Flash Raffle giveaways.

Together, these events help pull the curtain back to honor dedication, diversity, and personal accomplishments. "I have never been more proud to be an admin. This has helped validate my career and … it was lovely to be the star, when most of our work is done behind the scenes," said Lauren Bradley, former Office Manager at DramaFever.

Five companies that appreciate the admin community are excited to offer Flash Raffles:

• Delta Air Lines: With its SkyBonus program, Fly Delta app, list-topping Wi-Fi, and other amenities, it's no wonder that so many administrative professionals trust Delta Air Lines when they book travel. The company was also named the top business airline by Business Travel News for the sixth year in a row.
• ezCater: For administrative professionals, finding delicious, reliable catering options is always a hassle. Luckily, ezCater takes the stress out of bulk-ordering meals for the office. With over 19 million users and an average rating of 9.5 out of 10, ezCater ensures reliable catering and delivery.
• Hilton Hotels & Resorts: Located in the heart of the city, Hilton's San Francisco Union Square is perfect for company conferences, meetings, receptions, and accommodations. The hotel shines as the largest hotel in the west coast with nearly 2,000 rooms and over 130,000 square feet of event space.
• NatureBox: NatureBox provides good-for-you snacks to people all over the country, but it offers a special benefit for administrative professionals. NatureBox's bottomless office snacking option brings unlimited munchies to companies at an affordable price point, making it easy for office managers to order bulk snacks.
• Breather: Breather provides beautiful, professional spaces for team meetings, offsites, brainstorming sessions, and more. Browse 350+ locations across 10 cities, and reserve a practical space through the website or mobile app.

"Admin Week exists to celebrate administrative professionals, so finding great partners who also recognize the role's versatility and importance to business operations is key." – Edwin Salgado, Co-founder of OfficeNinjas

About OfficeNinjas:OfficeNinjas (https://officeninjas.com) brings recognition to the administrative role by supporting and growing a community of executive assistants, office managers, operations pros, and admins. OfficeNinjas provides these "Ninjas" tech resources, educational content, hand-picked vendor recommendations, and in-person events.

Contact
Alex Beaton
OfficeNinjas
***@officeninjas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@officeninjas.com Email Verified
Tags:Admin Day, Executive Assistants, Office Managers
Industry:Business
Location:Oakland - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share