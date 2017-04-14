News By Tag
Salt Of The Earth Sanctuary To Welcome Acclaimed Healing Flutist David Young May 19
Internationally-acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning musician David Young will present "A Portal Between Heaven and Earth" flute meditation in Woodbury at 7:00 PM on May 19 in the ballroom of the Salt of the Earth Sanctuary, built in the 1770s.
David Young is revered worldwide for playing two Renaissance flutes simultaneously. His skillful musical and healing talents have sold more than 1,000,000 CDs of his 59 various albums, and he has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. "People call my music the most heavenly healing music on our planet." More than 20,000 healers and healing centers worldwide play his music which reaches 300,000 people every day. Reports also indicate that more people have had out-of-body experiences listening to his music than any other musician alive today.
Young states that more than 4,700 attendees to his musical events worldwide have told him that they had a conversation or spiritual travel with Jesus, Buddha, St Germain, Mother Mary, Quan Yin, and an Archangel, or experienced a past life experience or reconnected with one of their loved ones in Heaven.
Additionally, he states that "Literally 80 % of attendees to my performances will have one of these experiences and 100 % of those attendees who have had a near-death experience will tell me about one of these experiences."
Testimonials on David Young's website, www.DavidYoung.com, cite confirmations that state that, "Whether people have been meditating a short time or for 30 years, when they attend David's concerts they consistently share that they have had one of the most profound experiences of their lives." Young recounts that at a recent event, a woman shared that she was visited by Martin Luther King who said he had some work for her in a couple of days. Three days later her boss told her he was putting her in charge of the company's Martin Luther King fund. She had worked at that company for 10 years and was not aware there was a fund of this type."
Young's website recounts that "Three people at one event saw Jesus standing in the exact same place in the room. At another event, Jesus gave five people the same ancient symbols. Over 650 people have shared with event attendees their experiences with Jesus or Mother Mary. At one event, two women sitting next to each other both described experiencing Quan Yin standing between them. On separate evenings two people had the exact same experience with Buddha who brought them to a gigantic tree (The Tree of Life) that was so tremendous it was beyond their description in words."
Proclamations on the website state that at every one of Young's musical meditation events at least 10 people have shared they reconnected with one or more of their loved ones in Spirit. A shy, introverted woman shared that her entire family of 20 souls in Heaven had lined up to greet her during the musical healing meditation. One woman who has cancer stated she has been visited 6 times by Jesus, George Harrison, and John Lennon during meditations and that they are all helping her to heal.
Susan Martovich the owner of the Salt of the Earth Sanctuary and the Salt of the Earth Therapeutic Spa in Woodbury, states, "We play David's exceptional music in our Salt of the Earth Spa and inside our unique salt cave at 787 Main Street South in Woodbury on a continuous basis. His music is exceedingly comforting, healing and liberating for most people who enter our spa. We also play his music at our Salt of the Earth retail store which is located inside Athena Hall at 346 Main Street South in Woodbury where his healing concert will be performed on May 19th.
"We are tremendously excited to bring David's healing music to people throughout Connecticut at this musical healing meditation that will be held inside the acoustically-
The cost of David Young's "A Portal between Heaven and Earth" musical healing program at 7:00 p.m. on May 19 is $30/person in advance and $35/person at the door.
To register, visit www.naturalsalthealing.com or call the Salt of The Earth Spa at 203-586-1172, or email to sotesanctuary@
