Mopinion adds Visual Feedback to its Feedback Analytics Software
Kees Wolters, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Mopinion comments, "With the increasing demand among our customer base as well as the increase in popularity of annotation and screen capturing tools, the decision to develop this feature was an easy one to make. Not to mention after researching competitors in this area, we quickly noticed that these tools often fall short in terms of both context and analysis".
Gathering visual feedback
"When looking to give your feedback context, it is important to understand that it is not always beneficial to ask every customer for visual feedback. It is far more valuable to trigger feedback forms based on actions and events that occur within the customer journey such as click behaviour. And within those feedback forms, smarter question routing is also critical. This is more or less a way of weeding out the customers who have no reason to provide visual feedback, including customers who submit feedback such as compliments or suggestions"
With Mopinion's visual feedback feature, users can collect feedback in three different ways:
• Submitting a screenshot as a standalone question element. This means that the request to submit a screenshot of a webpage is worked into a feedback form among other questions, such as ratings (Net Promoter Score, Goal Completion Rate, Customer Effort Score, etc) and the open comments section.
• Submitting a screenshot via question routing. In this case, visual feedback can be requested but then as a hidden follow-up question, which allows users to control the conditions under which they receive visual feedback, depending on previous questions asked and how their visitors answered them.
• Adding camera icon at the footer of every form page (e.g. surveys that consist of multiple pages). Considered a more 'global' option, this allows your website visitors to both submit visual feedback/screenshots as well as general feedback. However it is not worked into a feedback form as a prominent question.
Making sense of the feedback
"Most visual feedback tools out there send feedback to the user's inbox which can be a major limitation in terms of analysis and visualisation of this feedback. That is why we sought out an alternative solution."
Once feedback has been collected, Mopinion's reporting dashboards allow users to compare visual feedback with other data (such as scores and browser types). In other words, users are not just looking at the amount of screenshots they have collected but rather all of this feedback data together.
Wolters concludes, "Our solution allows users to work with visual feedback in way that provides deep insights into the online customer experience, especially when visitor volumes and the complexity of a website increase".
To learn more about Mopinion's Visual Feedback feature, visit https://mopinion.com/
About Mopinion
