 
News By Tag
* Amazing Lash Studio
* Eyelash Extensions
* Beauty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Stamford
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Celebrate Mother's Day with a Gift from Amazing Lash Studio!

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Stamford, Connecticut and Give Amazing Lashes for Amazing Moms.
 
 
Mother's Day
Mother's Day
STAMFORD, Conn. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Who knew you can obtain effortless beauty at an affordable price? Now at Amazing Lash Studio you can have it all! If your morning routine has you in rush, scrambling to apply makeup, switch to eyelash extensions today. Discover how your confidence and look can change without spending any extra effort. What would you do with a little extra time in the morning?

      Not only does Amazing Lash Studio offer four lash styles you can customize your look by full color, volume and two tone lashes!

      Choose from four lash styles including:

·         Gorgeous Lashes: This style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will always be red-carpet ready.

·         Natural Lashes: You... only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.

·         Sexy Lashes: This style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes. Longer lashes on the outside corner of your eye will make every wink count.

·         Cute Lashes: Big bright eyes can be yours! This style uses longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio Stamford located at 2195 Summer Street Stamford, Connecticut 06905. Conveniently located by Starbucks and Modell's Sporting Goods. Call (203) 635-2042 or request an appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/ct/stamford/sta... .

Contact
charge media group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Stamford, CT
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Amazing Lash Studio, Eyelash Extensions, Beauty
Industry:Beauty
Location:Stamford - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charge Media Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share