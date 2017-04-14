News By Tag
Celebrate Mother's Day with a Gift from Amazing Lash Studio!
Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Stamford, Connecticut and Give Amazing Lashes for Amazing Moms.
Not only does Amazing Lash Studio offer four lash styles you can customize your look by full color, volume and two tone lashes!
Choose from four lash styles including:
· Gorgeous Lashes: This style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will always be red-carpet ready.
· Natural Lashes: You... only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.
· Sexy Lashes: This style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes. Longer lashes on the outside corner of your eye will make every wink count.
· Cute Lashes: Big bright eyes can be yours! This style uses longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.
Visit Amazing Lash Studio Stamford located at 2195 Summer Street Stamford, Connecticut 06905. Conveniently located by Starbucks and Modell's Sporting Goods. Call (203) 635-2042 or request an appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
charge media group
***@chargemediagroup.com
