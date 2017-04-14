News By Tag
KeepTruckin and Apex Capital Partner to Help Fleets Comply with the ELD Mandate
Apex Capital is a full-service freight factoring company that not only provides a fast and flexible cash flow solution for small to medium-sized trucking companies but also offers a competitive fuel discount program.
"With the FMCSA mandate becoming effective this year, Apex is very excited to provide an affordable, plug-n-play solution that enables our clients to keep moving freight," said Jennifer Letson, Chief Operations Officer at Apex Capital. "This strategic partnership will ensure that our clients have access to a compliant solution, included on the FMCSA's list of registered ELD providers, in advance of the ELD mandate set to take effect in December 2017."
Apex Capital spent over twelve months rigorously testing and evaluating ELD solutions to ensure that the best option was selected for its client base. After discovering the cost-effective service, remarkable customer experience, and easy-to-use platform that KeepTruckin offers, the partnership was forged.
"We're excited to partner with Apex Capital, an industry leader that shares our commitment to meeting fleets' pressing needs through a personalized, proactive and comprehensive customer experience,"
Trusted by over 15,000 fleets and 400,000 drivers, KeepTruckin is rated the number one logbook app for Android and iOS. KeepTruckin's ELDs can also lower trucking companies' costs by reducing the administrative work that comes with filing IFTA reports, improving CSA (Compliance, Safety, Accountability)
About KeepTruckin
KeepTruckin was started with the singular mission to build a modern, smartphone-based electronic logging device and fleet management platform for the trucking industry. With financial backing from Google Ventures and Index Ventures, and the best software and hardware engineering team in the telematics business, KeepTruckin has established itself as the leading iPhone and Android Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and fleet management system in the market. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit keeptruckin.com or call 855-434-ELOG.
About Apex Capital
Founded in 1995, Apex Capital is a full-service freight factor that specializes in small to medium-sized trucking companies. Apex is the leading freight factoring company for the trucking industry. Apex buys freight bills and provides industry leading customer service, credit checks, and many other benefits to its clients. To learn more about Apex Capital, visit apexcapitalcorp.com or call 800-511-6022.
Contact
Whirlwind Media
***@whirlwind-
