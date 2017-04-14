 
Brelby Theatre Company Hosts Season 10 Reveal Event May 6th

 
 
Brelby Season 10 Reveal
Brelby Season 10 Reveal
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- "We are so excited to announce our 10th Season," said Brelby Artistic Director, Shelby Maticic. "It's hard to believe that we're already at this point in our company's journey. We have an exciting lineup of 10 shows for our MainStage Season to unveil at the Season Reveal. Ten is the magic number in 2018. There are some really wonderful surprises, and some big changes to our season format to announce. It'll be extra special for those who are in attendance that evening."

This evening of entertainment will feature teaser performances from an impressive lineup of Brelby artists.

Brian Maticic (Peter and the Starcatcher, poseidon's regret)
Shelby Maticic (Peter and the Starcatcher, She Kills Monsters)
CJ O'Hara (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Miscast Concert)
Ayanna Siders (Ghost the Musical)
Taylor Moskowitz Gratil (Ghost the Musical)
Micah Jondel DeShazer (Ghost the Musical, The Night of Shorts)
Devon Mahon (Windfall, Fools, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)
Chelsea Jauregui (Windfall, After Hours at Rosie's Pub)
Melody Chrispen (Be a Good Little Widow, Ghost the Musical)
Aubrea Robards (Ghost the Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)
Kevin Fenderson (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)
Ricco Machado Torres (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)
Dan Trombley (Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Twelfth Night)
Amanda Trombley (Picasso at the Lapin Agile, The Miscast Concert)
Monica Hernandez Bollt (Ghost the Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)
Jessie Tully (Postcards from the Apocalypse, The Oz Chronicles)
Megan O'Connor (After Hours at Rosie's Pub, The Oz Chronicles)
Allison Bauer (Ghost the Musical, missing grace)

The event will take place on May 6th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 and include admission to the event, light appetizers, and a surprise swag bag with exclusive coupons and merchandise.

Tickets may be purchased at: https://www.artful.ly/store/events/11736 or at www.brelby.com.

Cassandra Symonds
Brelby Theatre Company
