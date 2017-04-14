News By Tag
Brelby Theatre Company Hosts Season 10 Reveal Event May 6th
This evening of entertainment will feature teaser performances from an impressive lineup of Brelby artists.
Brian Maticic (Peter and the Starcatcher, poseidon's regret)
Shelby Maticic (Peter and the Starcatcher, She Kills Monsters)
CJ O'Hara (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Miscast Concert)
Ayanna Siders (Ghost the Musical)
Taylor Moskowitz Gratil (Ghost the Musical)
Micah Jondel DeShazer (Ghost the Musical, The Night of Shorts)
Devon Mahon (Windfall, Fools, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)
Chelsea Jauregui (Windfall, After Hours at Rosie's Pub)
Melody Chrispen (Be a Good Little Widow, Ghost the Musical)
Aubrea Robards (Ghost the Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)
Kevin Fenderson (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)
Ricco Machado Torres (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)
Dan Trombley (Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Twelfth Night)
Amanda Trombley (Picasso at the Lapin Agile, The Miscast Concert)
Monica Hernandez Bollt (Ghost the Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)
Jessie Tully (Postcards from the Apocalypse, The Oz Chronicles)
Megan O'Connor (After Hours at Rosie's Pub, The Oz Chronicles)
Allison Bauer (Ghost the Musical, missing grace)
The event will take place on May 6th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 and include admission to the event, light appetizers, and a surprise swag bag with exclusive coupons and merchandise.
Tickets may be purchased at: https://www.artful.ly/
Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
