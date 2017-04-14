News By Tag
Proforma One Solution Acquires HAAS Associates
"Our team at Proforma One Solution is excited to embark on this journey with the clients of HAAS Associates,"
Muratore is the principal owner of Proforma One Solution and has more than 27 years of experience in the printing industry. Muratore offers cost-effective solutions due to his extensive background working with some of the leading printing businesses during his career. Muratore's years of experience have included servicing numerous business needs, including printing services, promotional products, ecommerce platforms, multimedia development, warehousing, fulfillment, distribution and creative marketing services.
"We know how important it is for our clients to have one, convenient partner for all their marketing needs," said Muratore. "We are excited to offer HAAS Associates' clients the convenience and efficiency of Proforma's infinite marketing resources."
As a part of a network of more than 750 independent offices, Proforma One Solution provides clients with "One Source, Infinite Resources" to implement and simplify multi-channel and multi-targeted marketing efforts.
For more information about Proforma One Solution, please visit OneSolution.Proforma.com/
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
