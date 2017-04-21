News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Perception of the Afterlife" a book tour with Author's Sharon Bauer Medium and Petra Nicoll
Between Authors Petra and Sharon you will find out where we go when we leave this world!
Since she was a child, Sharon Bauer has been able to communicate with those whom have passed to the Afterlife. Her first experience with death was when her father passed. She was suddenly overcome with an awareness that her father wasn't walking this earth plane anymore. Her family members didn't believe this at first, and then the phone rang and it soon became apparent to everyone that this was indeed the case. From that point on, she started receiving messages from others in the Afterlife. They would appear before her suddenly and without warning, and whomever appeared was usually related in some way to whomever she was around. Sometimes, she would be driving and suddenly would hear them speak to her; and it was related to a person at the destination she was headed. She enjoys the role she plays as intermediary between us here on this earth and those in the Afterlife. She gets tremendous satisfaction from facilitating resolution and healing between the two worlds, in keeping with her former life in medicine.
Sharon Bauer includes in her book "Life Eternal, Love Immortal", the most moving, uplifting stories that demonstrate how people can receive great peace and comfort through her readings. The stories she recounts in her book prove that we're never Alone. Life is Eternal. Death is often called "the great mystery, or the "elephant in the room," But what if it doesn't have to be? What if we could know with great certainty that those who have died still live on and continue to love and protect us? What if you could ask questions, find clarity, or say the last words you didn't get to say with sudden deaths?
The Petra Nicoll Story:
Petra Nicoll grew up with her middle-class family in the small village of Markt Schwaben, enjoying childhood innocence in a place of picturesque beauty, just fifteen miles south of Munich, the capital of Bavaria, Germany. Sheltered and protected by her Catholic family, her Memoir - Petra's Ashes "A Transcendental Journey", reveals a journey of unsettling discoveries and uncommon insights.https://youtu.be/
Through her near death experience, the extreme pain and sorrow of her exposure to the tragic death of her mother, suicide, depression, and realities of war. Being led to The Masters of the Far East, The Shaman's of North America and Mexico awakens her to the realization and vision that she has been given—to become transformed and more intuitive, authentic and soul-centered, which takes her on a journey that she now uses as tools to help others.
Petra says, "Something unexplainable had shifted inside of me. I was changed, and felt strangely detached from my family, and my life as it was before. I wished I could go to the place of peace and love forever—it was home. "
Petra Nicoll is a Radio Show Host, Author, Success and Transformational Story Coach, Speaker, Workshop and Seminar Leader who helps you unravel and unveil your patterns so that you can live your highest potential. When you tell your story, you are able to see how the patterns have influenced the overall theme of your life—and how your story has taught you specific life lessons. How lessons become positive, even in the midst of much darkness, despair, and grief.
She has facilitated hundreds of workshops with positive, sustainable transformations in individuals for over twenty-five. Her passion centers around helping people reach their highest potential by clearing away emotional blockages that hinder them from moving forward. Her Memoir, published by Luminare Press, Petra's Ashes "A Transcendental Journey" will change the way readers look at themselves and the world around them. Petra's Coaching and Workshops support people by helping them through the process of transformation through writing, meditation and many other modalities.
To be notified of the book signings and events go to
http://petranicoll.com/
For more information on Petra, please visit: www.petranicoll.com
Contact
Petra Nicoll
***@petranicoll.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 21, 2017