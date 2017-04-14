South Loop Music Festival Celebrates Mother's Day

Chicago's Favorite Classical Chamber Music Ensemble Performs Music by French Composers

SLMF Trio 2017 (Cropped)

--The South Loop Music Festival is a chamber music series designed to bring local Chicago musicians together to perform works that are both familiar or seldom heard. Concerts will be performed in intimate settings and last approximately one hour.This year's Festival will consist of three concerts that will focus on music by the 20century French composers collective. Created as an artistic response to weighty Romantic Germanic compositions and the nebulous Impressionism of older French composers,reveled in the music of dance halls, jazz bands, and emphasized simplicity through approachable melodies and harmonies.In an effort to expand our reach beyond the South Loop, we will be presenting two of our three concerts in Arlington Heights.There will be a series of three concerts, all to be held at 4:00pm on Sunday afternoons during the spring. This is the second concert in the series.Romance for piano solo Germaine Tailleferre (1892 – 1983)Forlane for flute and piano Germaine TailleferreSonata for flute and piano Francis Poulenc (1899 - 1963)Sonatine for clarinet and piano (1927) Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)Sonatine for clarinet and piano Arthur Honegger (1892-1955)The second concert of this year's festival concerts be held at:The PianoForte Studios2nd FL Recital Hall1335 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago 60605Tickets are $20 for general seating and can be purchased through the online booking platform found on the web site of the PianoForte Studios. Ticket price includes a free meet and greet wine and cheese reception with the artists sponsored by Forty Winks Wines and Evanston Cellars. Seniors and students are $10 and children under the age of 11 are free.The South Loop Music Festival highlights Chicago-area freelance classical musicians who are a vital part of the musical fabric of Chicago. They serve as members of regional orchestras, teach at smaller local colleges and universities, and are an important core of the substitute musician pool for larger well-known Chicago institutions such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Grant Park Music Festival, and the Orchestra of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. For more information call 847.902.0733.is an active freelance clarinetist in Chicago. He is a member of the Chicago Sinfonietta and the Lake Forest Symphony. He has appeared as an extra with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. He is a former member of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra and the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra.is a native of Chicago who serves as principal flute of the Chicago Sinfonietta and solo piccolo of the Lake Forest Symphony. She regularly appears with many of the finest groups in Chicago, including the Joffrey Ballet Orchestra, Grant Park Orchestra, Chicago Philharmonic, Ravinia Festival Orchestra, and Chicago Opera Theater. Ms. MacDonald is an adjunct instructor of flute performance at Loyola University Chicago.is native of Mexico City, and is active in the Chicago area as a recitalist, chamber musician, and collaborative pianist. She is the founder and artistic director of the Chicago PanAmerican Ensemble, a group that promotes the classical chamber music of Mexico and other countries of the Americas.There will be one remaining concert in the SLMF 2017 season. The remaining concert will continue to focus on the chamber music of