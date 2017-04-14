News By Tag
Glorious Double Bill Fundraiser for Totnes based choir!
Award-winning composer/director Helen Yeomans has invited male-voice choir The Magnificent AK47 to Totnes for an evening of top music and entertainment.
The evening's profits will help enable Glorious Chorus to go to London in July for the 2017 Voices Now festival at The Roundhouse in Camden. This prestigious festival selects choirs from around the UK to collaborate together and perform, both onstage at The Roundhouse and at the famous Camden Market. Says Helen "It has been a major thrill to be chosen to be at Voices Now, but now we have to find the funds to accommodate and transport 35 singers! We'll be fundraising all spring for the event – the St Johns double bill will hopefully help us on our way."
Glorious Chorus & The Magnificent AK47 choir in concert at St Johns Church, Friday 5th May at 7pm.
All info and tickets visit www.gloriouschorus.co.uk (http://www.gloriouschorus.co.uk/
Have a little listen to Glorious Chorus at Exeter Cathedral: https://www.youtube.com/
