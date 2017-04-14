Glorious Double Bill Fundraiser for Totnes based choir!

Award-winning composer/director Helen Yeomans has invited male-voice choir The Magnificent AK47 to Totnes for an evening of top music and entertainment.

Glorious Chorus Choir & AK47s

-- Acclaimed choir Glorious Chorus are hosting an a-cappella double bill on Friday 5May at St Johns Church in Bridgetown. Award-winning composer/director Helen Yeomans has invited Wiltshire's male-voice choir The Magnificent AK47 to Totnes in what promises to be an evening of top music and entertainment. Whilst Glorious Chorus is known for it's original uplifting music and performance dazzle, the AK47s bring a unique strand of music mixing clever song writing with a wry and hilarious delivery. It's no coincidence that the director, Chris Samuel, is a member of the internationally-renowned comic choir, Spooky Men's Chorale.The evening's profits will help enable Glorious Chorus to go to London in July for the 2017 Voices Now festival at The Roundhouse in Camden. This prestigious festival selects choirs from around the UK to collaborate together and perform, both onstage at The Roundhouse and at the famous Camden Market. Says Helen "It has been a major thrill to be chosen to be at Voices Now, but now we have to find the funds to accommodate and transport 35 singers! We'll be fundraising all spring for the event – the St Johns double bill will hopefully help us on our way."