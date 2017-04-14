News By Tag
"Mind their Hearts"- Developing Warm Heartedness in Boarding Schools
David Boddy is the former head of St. James Senior Boys' School in London. He also served as the Chairman of the UK Society of Heads. Over the last 30 years David has developed a passionate interest in philosophy and meditation, and now utilises the knowledge he has learned to inspire head teachers in what is an enormously challenging job. His main focus in the book is to demonstrate how schools and parents can work together to bring out the best in pupils.
Parents choose to send their children to boarding schools in the UK for many reasons. British schools are renowned for providing a first class education, with small class sizes, knowledgeable and committed teachers, who are passionate about what they do, and a stimulating learning environment. The schools are often located amidst beautiful grounds with excellent facilities, including comfortable boarding houses, extensive sports facilities, swimming-pools, dance studios and gymnasiums. The majority of schools offer a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a variety of sports such as football, rugby, cricket, hockey, martial arts, athletics, basketball and netball.
British School Consultants in Delhi can help students choose the right Boarding School in the UK for them. Anglo Schools International Services (ASIS) is equipped with an in-depth knowledge of British schools and of the UK university system. ASIS also provides ongoing support and guidance to families of students who are studying abroad or to families wishing to relocate, offering assistance with everything from visas to advice on higher education and career opportunities.
Study in the UK represents an excellent opportunity for Indian students to develop their academic and interpersonal skills. There are several Scholarship schemes for Indian students available, which are offered by the Indian government, overseas schools and universities and trusts. Some of them are listed below:
- National Overseas Scholarship for SC students by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.
- TATA Scholarship - Cornell University
- Aga Khan Foundation International Scholarships
- Felix Scholarships
- Vishwa Konkani Student Scholarships
