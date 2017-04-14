News By Tag
Lyman, South Carolina Inventory Professional Achieves Certification
The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Brandon Ely for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.
To earn this certification, Brandon passed specified courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a required number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the final exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
Achieving certification is not required for the contents inventory professional. Choosing to invest in continuing education shows Brandon's desire to learn the industry. Brandon explained, "I believe in loyalty, privacy, and honesty and guarantee this to every client. Having achieved my CIS designation shows my dedication to professionalism."
Mike Hartman, Executive Director of NICA, said, "Brandon is energetic and professional. He achieved his certification very quickly due to his desire to start his business with these credentials. He has already started working on his 2nd certification"
Based in Lyman, South Carolina, Inventory Defense offers residential and business asset inventory services to the residents and business owners in southwest North Carolina and northwest South Carolina. For more information about Inventory Defense, visit http://inventorydefense.com.
