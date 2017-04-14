Voiceter Pro brings voice-powered Real Estate Search to Maricopa County Arizona

End

-- BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE SONORAN DESERT LIFESTYLES CONTINUES ITS STRATEGIC GROWTH WITH AN ANNOUNCEMENT TO BRING VOICE-ENABLED REAL ESTATE SEARCH TO THE MARICOPA COUNTY AREASCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. (April 20, 2017) – Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Sonoran Desert Lifestyles announced today the exclusive partnership with Voiceter Pro, LLC Real Estate Skill/App for Amazon's Alexa powered devices and Google Home's Virtual Assistant."We are pleased to announce that BHGRE Sonoran Desert Lifestyles will be joining the family of forward thinking real estate professionals powered by Voiceter Pro," said Miguel Berger, CEO of Voiceter Pro." With millions of artificial intelligence devices in smart homes across the country, the future of real estate property search will be voice driven and Patrick Jones and Scott Lehmann are bringing that future to consumers in Arizona today.""With Voice-Enabled Real Estate Search, we will be able to meet our clients growing needs when it comes to real estate search. Not only do we currently provide online web services, but will now have the ability to deliver proven results to those who seek the latest in technology to help them with their home search.Additionally, the voice-enabled search is a cutting edge tool for disabled buyers and sellers; making the process much easier. We are excited to bring this technology to Arizona and provide a higher level of customer service as we help our clients with their housing needs," said Patrick Jones, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Sonoran Desert Lifestyles.Voiceter Pro's Voice-Enabled Real Estate Search is free for consumers and easy to use on their Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Tap and Google Home Devices. Home buyers simply ask Alexa to "Open Real Estate" on their device. And Good Home makes it equally as easy by simply saying "Ok Google, Open Real Estate Search" and Voiceter Pro's conversational search will guide them through a search for their desired home.The search process includes questions about the desired location, number of bedrooms and more. Users can make a cursory search based on just a few parameters or search based on several detailed home features.Our Voice-Enabled Real Estate Search tools will verbally report the top three matches and then send an email with complete listing details for all results. Home sellers can also utilize Real Estate to help them with their housing needs.Voiceter Pro, LLC., based on Albany, NY and Oakland, CA, is the conversational search company that will bring companies and consumers together through meaningful conversations with Amazon's Alexa and Google Home.Starting with its flagship product, the Voice-Enabled Real Estate Search for Amazon and Google powered devices, Voiceter Pro will revolutionize AI-assisted searches in the Arizona market.For more information regarding Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Sonoran Desert Lifestyles, visit www.sonorandesertlifestyles.com.Better Homes and Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and Realogy Corporation and used with permission. Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is Independently Owned and Operated.Media Contacts:Patrick JonesDesignated Broker/CEO, BHGRE Sonoran Desert Lifestyles480-251-2215patrick@sonorandesertlifestyles.comScott W. LehmannCo-CEO, BHGRE Sonoran Desert Lifestyles480-437-1319scott@sonorandesertlifesytles.comMiguel BergerCEO, Voiceter Pro(518) 542-5586