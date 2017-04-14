News By Tag
Ocean Star Capitals Geoff Saunders is nominated for election to Ocean Star Capitals' Board
Ocean Star Capitals held a Shareholders Meeting in Hong Kong last week in light of Ben Alliston's retirement from the Board.
Geoff Saunders is currently Director of Communications with management responsibility for the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities, and the Equities Divisions.
Ocean Star Capitals' retiring Board Member, Mr. Ben Alliston commented on Geoff's appointment to the Board saying "Geoff's experience across global markets and superior insight into our industry and our firm will be of significant benefit to the Board and our shareholders. His experience can only benefit us here at Ocean Star Capitals".
Geoff Saunders, who graduated from the University of British Columbia, at Allard Hall, with a Major in Law. He then joined a private law firm in 1989. He was then head hunted by a major Canadian bank before he decided to move to Asia.
Geoff Saunders joined Ocean Star Capitals in late 2007 in their Currency and Commodities Division. He was named Director of Communications 2009 and he has been a member of the firm's Management Committee since 2010.
