The Mark Steward Team of Triangle Real Estate Group Welcomes NC Real Estate Broker, Courtney Greer

-- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, welcomes NC Real Estate Broker, Courtney Greer. Courtney joins the Mark Steward Team of Triangle Real Estate Group. "Having known Courtney nearly a decade personally, I couldn't be more excited for such a kind and smart individual to be joining our team," said Mark Steward of the Mark Steward Team. "She will be a great asset and will no doubt lead many families to lasting memories in amazing homes here in the triangle."Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.