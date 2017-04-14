 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Bradbury Promotional Printing Partners with Proforma

Local Printing Company Partners with $500 Million Dollar Industry Leader
 
 
Chuck & Carey Bradbury and Paul Charron
Chuck & Carey Bradbury and Paul Charron
 
YORK, Maine - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Chuck and Carey Bradbury, co-owners of Bradbury Promotional Printing Powered by Proforma, joined by Paul Charron, order management, are excited to announce they have partnered with Proforma, a $500 million industry leader, to provide their clients with better access to print, promotional, marketing and graphic communications resources.

"We are thrilled with our decision to join Proforma," said Mr. Bradbury. "With Proforma's support, our business can bring our clients to the next level. Our goal is to serve the best interests of our clients and we're excited to hit the ground running with this new partnership."

With extensive experience in both the printing and promotional products industries, Bradbury Promotional Printing has a 25 year history of serving the Seacoast area with all of their marketing needs.

Chuck and Carey Bradbury's partnership with Proforma means better product offerings for their clients. With the addition of eCommerce sites, website design, digital marketing, fulfillment, package design and overall project management, Bradbury Promotional Printing Powered by Proforma has become a true asset and partner to helping businesses and organizations grow.

Bradbury Promotional Printing Powered by Proforma provides brand management solutions. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy, and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success. Their proven solutions have helped customers achieve their goals in a variety of areas. They offer the broadest array of printing, promotional products and related graphic products and solutions.

For more information about Bradbury Promotional Printing Powered by Proforma, please visit www.BradburyPromotions.com.

About Proforma

With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.

