Affordable Missing Tooth Solutions Are Available in Reading
Residents of Reading no longer have to worry about the high cost of dental implants or dentures.
Full dentures in Reading cost only $495 per arch, while partial dentures cost only $595. All materials are supplied by the nation's top dental manufacturers. These companies negotiate deals with ADS, which help keep costs low for patients.
Dental implants in Reading start at only $2,000. This low price is less than a fraction of the cost other dental offices in Eastern Pennsylvania will charge for the same treatment. It also includes the abutment and crown, which add a finished appearance to a patient's new smile.
"We make sure that every patient receives personalized care," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dental implant professional at ADS.
Those with missing teeth who have been delaying treatment should no longer let the cost of dental care prevent them from achieving a sparkling new smile. Request an appointment with the Reading office today: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
