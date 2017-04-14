Willmott Dixon Interiors To Support Roll-Out Of Apart-Hotel Brand

Contact

--Willmott Dixon Interiors' role is to transform 500 rooms along with front and back of house services into it's new look apart-hotel brand, which is an emerging hotel sub-sector where the typical facilities support an in room lounge, kitchen and mini diner.These conversions underline Willmott Dixon Interiors' experience of working in live hotel environments, which includes a five year relationship with Travelodge that's seen it refurbish over 8500 hotel rooms to meet its latest brand standards, most recently seen with its £4 million Farringdon contract.The competitive hotel sector continues to grow with new entrants alongside existing companies investing in brand refresh programmes. Willmott Dixon Interiors is delivering hotel sector work worth £43 million including £1 million refurbishments for three further Village hotels in the North with Willmott Dixon's construction arm building an additional new 154 bed Village Hotel Club in Portsmouth.The company was also behind Dorsett City Hotel adjacent to Aldgate underground station in London, a new Premier Inn hotel in Beverley, Novotel in Brentford and Holiday Inn on Commercial Road, in East London.Mike Hart, chief operating officer at Willmott Dixon Interiors said "Working in the hotel sector is a specialist skill; we have over a 1,000 rooms in progress or completed since mid-2016 with projects of all complexities and sizes. We are delighted to bring our skill sets to help roll out the apart-hotel brand, an exciting new concept for extended stay hotel customers."