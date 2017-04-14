News By Tag
Company offers DDR Professional Partition Data Recovery software to retrieve entire deleted data
DDR Professional Partition Data Recovery Software helps to recover deleted digital pictures, images, videos, music files, documents and other multimedia files from all type of storage devices.
Digital data recovery program for Windows has ability to recover data in all major data loss conditions such as accidentally deleted files, mistakenly formatted media or disk drive, software/hardware malfunction, virus attack, power fault, improper system shutdown or any other similar data loss reason. Data recovery program for Windows is fully capable to retrieve entire deleted data files saved in various file formats. Software is compatible with all major hard disk manufactures like Digital dream, IBM, Dell, Samsung, Toshiba etc and all removable media brands like Kingston, Sony, Nikon, Canon, HP, SanDisk and other popular USB removable data storage devices manufactures.
Software Features:
1. Software provides preview facility to view deleted files before final data recovery.
2. Data recovery software is proficient to retrieve lost data files from different type of data storage devices.
3. Windows data recovery program supports recovery of encrypted and compressed files and folders.
4. Software supports all major fixed and removable media drives brands.
5. Program supports recovery of deleted files saved in all major file formats such as JPEG, GIF, PNG, TIFF, BMP, MP3, MP4, AVI, DOC, PPT, PDF etc.
6. Professional partition data recovery program can recover data from logically damaged and virus infected digital storage media.
For more information:
Visit: www.partitionrecovery.biz
Email: support@partitionrecovery.biz
PartitionRecovery.biz
***@partitionrecovery.biz
