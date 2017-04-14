News By Tag
Gene Simmons invites Creem Circus to join him in Philadelphia on June 2, and is now asking you
Legendary rocker will have '70s style rock band open along with another group selected from open search.
Creem Circus Guitarist, Jim Cara, has been Gene's Custom Bass maker for many years at Gene Simmons Axe Company. Creem Circus has gathered a great following from being a part of the #teamgene world and for their contributions bringing back 70's arena style rock. The Philadelphia band's First release, Rock and/or Roll on Creep Records was released with global response and sales, demanding a Vinyl release after the initial success with digital, and hard sales. The band has been signed again for the upcoming 2017 release.
Creem Circus has been compared to Sweet, T-rex, Slade, Free, MC5, and Mott the Hoople. Given the name Creem Circus, in honor of two highly influential Rock Magazines of the era, the band brings a Wild Glitter Boogie Arena Rock show that impresses retro hard rock fans. They like to say, "We're your Favorite Band's Favorite Band" due to the reception from many rock icons at the band's shows.
Gene will have two opening acts at The Trocadero in Philadelphia on June 2, Creem Circus and YOU?
Gene Simmons and Wizard World seek an outstanding local band to perform as one of the opening acts for "Wizard World: Presents An Evening with Gene Simmons and His Band," Friday, June 2, beginning at 8 p.m. Area bands must submit video links to openingact@wizardworld.com, specifying "Philadelphia Opening Act" in the subject line, by May 19 for consideration. Simmons will select one group from among the entrants to perform along with Creem Circus before his show on June 2.
The winner will be announced via media and on Wizard World social media channels on May 26, and notified by email and/or telephone. The winner will also be posted on The Trocadero Theatre website and on its social media channels on that date.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia
June 1-4
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107 -
FRIDAY NIGHT, JUNE 2 AT THE TROCADERO
http://wizardworld.com/
- The Trocadero: 1003 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
- GA: $38
- VIP: $299 (includes early access to the show, a meet-and-greet, a digital photo, a collectible all-access pass plus a free one day pass to Wizard World Comic Con on Thursday, opening night)
BUY TICKETS: www.thetroc.com
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, June 2, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult admission.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans of every genre showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
