Know 5 Advantages Of Using a Wedfine Wedding App
#KEEP A CHECK ON THE BUDGET
A wedding means an endless expenditure and a redundant flow of money. But now there are some apps in the market that come with a budget planner to help you keep a check on the spending. They have graphs, charts and more so that let you know where and how your money is getting spent. If you enter an estimate of a particular item, it will show you the overall effect on the total budget. In short, these wedding apps assist you in monitoring the expenses.
#MAKE THE WEDDING INTERACTIVE
A wedding is all about celebration, fun, and bringing two families together. Therefore, it requires a lot of interaction and constant communication with family members and other guests. Wedding apps make this task easier. They offer an interactive platform where you can share your love story and announce the ceremonial details with your guests. The guests can also congratulate you and share their experiences they had in your wedding. This way, the apps turn your wedding into an interactive, engaging, and fun-filled event.
#VENDORS AT FINGERTIPS
No need to run behind the vendors. Stay calm and look for them on the wedding apps. Sure you will find in plenty as these apps offer an extensive search option. Whether you are looking for wedding venues in Mumbai or you are for caterers in Delhi, all you will find on these apps. Decorators to DJ's, choreographers to cinematographers, they help you with all other wedding vendors to in accordance with your budget, style, and other necessary factors. While some give a long list of options within the city and state, others give options across the country. These apps also help you with the choices of places for the destination wedding and hotels and transportation in those areas.
#EASY GUEST LIST MAKING
Gone are the days when you had to sit with pen and paper to prepare your wedding guest list. Now you can make it from anywhere and anytime just by a few clicks. That's the magic offered by these wedding apps. They help you to make a hassle-free guest list by a few clicks and send a bulk invitation through SMS and Whatsapp. In another way, they also save your pocket from printing invitation cards.
#WEDDING INSPIRATION
There are times when you really need some inspirations to pull up yourself. Wedding apps give you in abundant. They constantly come up with innovative ideas and share tips to make your wedding a grand story. Featuring makeup tips and various stylish hairdos, they really motivate you to go out-of-the-box and express your unique style. They also offer hundreds of photos of the latest wedding rings, wedding trousseaus, and real weddings albums to help you to come up with some great planning ideas.
WedFine offers you to choice the best marriage venues in India.
End
Page Updated Last on: Apr 20, 2017