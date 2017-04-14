News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Biopolymers Market worth 10.3 billion USD by 2021
The global market for biopolymers has been growing at a CAGR (2016-2021) of 16.7%, commensurate with the end user application industries. In value terms, the market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2015 to $4.7 billion in 2016 at a year-on-year growth rate of 13.0%. In addition, the market is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of 16.7% from 2016 to 2021, to reach $10.3 billion by the end of the forecast period.
Biopolymers are polymers that are biodegradable in nature. Environmental impact of plastic wastes is raising general concern as it results in toxic air pollution and limited availability of proper landfill sites. Also petroleum resources are increasingly becoming limited. Additionally, recycling methods for such waste are often expensive and energy-intensive. All these factors coupled with increasing public concern and favorable government initiative has stimulated the interest towards biopolymers.
CLICK HERE to Request Sample Report @ http://www.ceskaa.com/
Biopolymers market has been assessed on types, industries and also by regions. Various types of biopolymers include Bio-PET; polyolefins such as Bio-PE and Bio-PP; PHA, PLA, PBS, Bio-polyamide;
Biopolymers are mostly used in packaging purposes which covers 64.5% of the overall market in value terms. Other industries where biopolymers are used includes fibers; agriculture;
This report also highpoints the suppliers landscape with a focus on major companies with profiles and SWOT analysis in detail.
The market is concentrated within the major players. However, the market is scattered in some regions due to categorized and uncategorized market. The market is expected to be driven by the positive attitude of the government and consumers towards a greener environment. North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe will account for the major driving markets for biopolymers in the next five years until 2021.
Browse FULL Report @ http://www.ceskaa.com/
Metabolix Inc., BASF SE, Dupont, Kaneka Corp., Meredian Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.P.A., Durect Corp., Aduro Biopolymers LP, Helian Biopolymers B.V are the major global manufacturers of biopolymers.
The primary objective of this report is to offer an up-to-date information of current market, drivers, challenges, and company profile of the global biopolymers market. The objective of this research report is to measure the impact of both internal and external forces that are affecting the global biopolymers market currently and that will affect the industry for the next five-years.
Contact
Ceskaa Market Research
Phone: 973/805-7440
9738057440
***@ceskaa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse