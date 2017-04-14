News By Tag
42U Rack Segment Is Likely To Dominate The Global Data Center Rack Market Till 2022
According to the analysts' team at Beige Market Intelligence the market share of 42U rack is likely to decline moderately from 2017 onwards. However, It is expected to account for more than 50% market share in 2022. The demand for taller racks will be high with steady growth in revenue due to the construction of new data center facilities and renovation processes to an extent.
Currently, most of enterprises are procuring 42U rack units and above. Analysts at Beige Market Intelligence say that the data center operators are procuring data center equipment such as servers and storage from different vendors, which make it difficult for enterprises to procure standardised rack solutions. Due to this, demand for customized racks is increasing.
42U Rack Segment Market
The 42U rack segment comprised of almost 62% of the global data center rack market in 2016, followed by the 36U racks segment. Many data centers, which were built five to seven years ago, are now being upgraded through the installation of taller racks. In certain cases, this process involves the addition of taller racks alongside existing 36U or 42U racks. The number of servers being deployed in data centers is also likely to increase, prompting data center operators to opt for taller racks. 47U, 48U, and 51U racks are expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 20% in 2018-2022.
The market for 36U racks is likely to decline substantially on the Y-o-Y basis as there a few customers for these products. The dominance of 42U racks will persist during the forecast period; however, some of its market share will likely be lost to taller rack products. The shipment of data center racks will grow three folds during the period 2016-2022. However, the y-o-y growth rate will be increasing in 2016-2017 after that it will decline and remain almost constant in 2018-2022.
The report contains the market size and forecast of global data center rack market both in terms of revenue in million $ and shipment in thousand units. The report provides the detailed study of each rack unit such as 36U, 42U, 45U, 47U, 48U, 51U, Customised one.
