Chessington Garden Centre expands into new business areas supported by Microsoft Dynamics Nav

Innovative garden centre defies seasonal sales trends by launching new services and optimising efficiency with ERP solution integrated with LS Retail from The NAV People

End

-- Chessington Garden Centre is using Microsoft Dynamics NAV integrated with point of sales (POS) system LS NAV from The NAV People to underpin its ambitious business plans. Dynamics NAV integrated with LS NAV has enabled the business to launch an award winning garden design, build and maintenance service, deploy a new ecommerce 'click and collect' service and host a calendar of sell out events including the popular Santa's grotto, which achieved ticket sales of over 52,000 in 2016.Expanding at a phenomenal rate and having outgrown previous systems that had turned into short-term remedies, Chessington Garden Centre deployed Dynamics NAV and LS NAV to provide the stable platform to evolve their business operations.Chessington had a number of standalone systems that are now integrated with Dynamics NAV providing a single source of intelligence that has delivered the insight to develop new services and increase revenue.The new 'Click and Collect' service enables customers to check real-time stock levels and purchase items online for collection in store. The Sana e-commerce web store manages payment and integrates with Dynamics NAV ensuring real-time stock data updates.Tim Hickman, IT Manager at Chessington Garden Centre explains: "Dynamics NAV has enabled us to expand our services into new and profitable business areas. The NAV People helped us to cohesively connect the standalone systems into a single repository of information that has enhanced forecasting and improved business outcomes. It has been an exciting project however our journey is not yet complete and there are even more plans in the pipeline."Chessington Garden Centre has maintained footfall and sales by hosting a calendar of events. To manage the booking and payment of tickets, The NAV People developed a booking system that integrates with Dynamics NAV via MobileNAV, an interface optimised for smartphones and tablets. Each ticket is allocated a QR code and the garden centre staff use mobile phones to scan the code and register the tickets at events.From gardening workshops through to family events with ticket sales of 52,000 at Christmas for Santa's grotto and 25,000 for the Halloween spectacular, the business has developed a healthy revenue stream that has ensured customer visits throughout the year.Ian Humphries, Managing & Product Director at The NAV People commented; "Chessington Garden Centre had a clear vision of how they wanted to expand their services but required greater insight from their data to inform business decisions. Dynamics NAV has enabled Chessington Garden Centre to expand into exciting new business areas and generate revenue streams in addition to their core business."For a full copy of the Chessington Garden Centre case study please visit: https://thenavpeople.com/uk/casestudies/chessington-garden-centreChessington Garden Centre is a family-owned and run business offering true expertise and inspiration for people, home, and garden. With over 50 years of horticultural excellence behind them, Chessington Garden Centre remain true to their roots by continuing to offer an exceptional range of quality indoor and outdoor plants, all garden essentials, an award-winning garden design, build and maintenance service, comprehensive range of landscape supplies and garden structures, as well as all outdoor living needs including an extensive range of both garden furniture and barbecues.For more information visit: Chessington Garden Centre https://www.chessingtongardencentre.co.uk/Follow us on Twitter @ChessingtonGCThe NAV People started trading in the UK in 2009 and the business has grown through word of mouth. They are now the country's no.1 reseller who solely concentrate on Microsoft Dynamics NAV. The NAV People set out to create a company with simple but really important aims; treat customers fairly, provide value for money and make them happy, while treating staff as members of an exceptional family and not merely employees.The aims of The NAV People are what everyone should expect from a partner in business, a high level of expertise, amazing product innovation and the absolute best standard of customer service. The NAV People believe fairness is the key to good business and profit is the end result of successful business relationships, not a goal to aim for.The NAV People operate from three locations in the UK; Newbury, Derby and Manchester and also have a US corporate office in Atlanta. For anyone who is looking for a committed, friendly and knowledgeable reseller of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, The NAV People are the ideal partner. For more information:The NAV People http://thenavpeople.com/ukFollow us on Twitter @TheNAVPeopleJenny FergusonMarketing ManagerThe NAV People020 8328 9818Andreina West/Mary PhillipsPR Artistry01491 845553