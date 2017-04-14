 
Tremend becomes Backbase partner in Romania

 
 
BUCHAREST, Romania - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Tremend, an Inc.5000* and Deloitte Fast 50 CE** software company,  announces an implementation partnership with Backbase, an industry-leading Omni-channel banking software platform designed to accelerate customer-centric digital transformations across the financial services industry.

The partnership of the two companies will focus on delivering a complex online and mobile banking solution, based on a dedicated omni-channel platform for financial services companies.

"We look forward to partnering with Tremend to deliver seamless Omni Channel experiences to financial services' customers" says Patrick Rood, Director of Strategic Alliances &amp; Partner Business Development.

With over 300 projects delivered for companies all over the world, Tremend brings it's expertise in building complex, scalable solutions, to the partnership;  one of these solutions is a card-linked loyalty platform with a high-power enterprise search engine, having over one million users and scaled to over 100 million simultaneous transactions. By partnering with Backbase, Tremend will expand its previous expertise  in developing digital solutions for the financial and banking industry.

"Especially in mature industries such as the banking or the telecom sectors, differentiation occurs at the level of user experience. As part of the partnership, Backbase will provide a mature online and mobile banking platform, while we will deliver the right mix of technology solutions that will ensure faster go-to-market and an unique end-user experience."  Marius Hanganu, Managing Partner Tremend

For 2017, Tremend estimates a 40% turnover increase, based on the high demand for advanced software solutions. For the current year, the company announced a stronger focus on R&D and developing new solutions based on  Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Big Data, Machine Learning and Blockchain.

In 2017, Inc.5000 nominated Tremend among the most dynamic European software providers. In 2016, Tremend ranked 37th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe list of the fastest growing technology suppliers in the region, the highest position reached by a Romanian company.

About Tremend

With over 11 years of experience in software development, Tremend has successfully delivered over 300 projects to customers from 15 countries on three continents. The solutions developed by the company have over 60 million end-users and serve leading companies in industries such as banking, finance, telecom and automotive, as well as professional and medical services.

About Backbase

Backbase is the creator of the Backbase Omni-Channel Banking Platform, a state-of- the-art digital banking software solution that unifies data and functionality from traditional core systems and new fintech players into a seamless digital customer experience. This gives financials the speed and flexibility to create and manage seamless customer experiences across any device, and deliver measurable business results. Industry analysts Gartner, Forrester and Ovum recognize Backbase as a leader in terms of customer experience, mobile and omni-channel focus, innovation, and time-to- value. Backbase homepage is www.backbase.com.

More details at www.tremend.com

* Inc.5000 Europe (http://www.inc.com/profile/tremend-software-consulting)

** According to Deloitte Fast 50 CE ranking

** Backbase Named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Omni-Channel Digital Banking

