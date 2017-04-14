KONE Expands in the Srilankan Market

KONE, a global leader in the elevators and escalators industry,is expanding its operations in the Srilankan market!

-- KONE, a global leader in the elevators and escalators industry,is expanding its operations in the Srilankan market and have entered into a distribution agreement with, that has about 10 years of experience in installing, maintaining and servicing elevators & escalators., "KONE will provide elevators, escalators as well as solutions for maintenance and modernisation to the Srilankan market".Scan Engineering (Pvt) Limited has skilled personnel, some of them who have been technically trained in places like China, Malaysia & Korea in all aspects of the elevator & escalator needs.KONE's history of innovation is one of the company's success factors. KONE has always provided systematic and long-term investment into its R&D capabilities. In its striving towards serving customers to perfection. KONE explores technologies in other industries and monitors changing markets, trends, customer needs, and working methods. KONE has introduced a wide range of major innovations throughout the years.At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion, and at the end of the year close to 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 40+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4000 + people in the country. KONE's production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The production unit also manufactures components for modernization projects in other Asian-Pacific markets such as Australia, Korea, Singapore and Malaysia. Chennai also has a training centre where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators.KONE's global technology and engineering centre is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.KONE contributes to sustainable urban development with eco-efficient solutions that offer energy savings in buildings and deliver the best user experience. KONE is a pioneer in developing Eco-efficient™solutions. KONE India supports education of under privileged Children in 20 villages at Sriperumbudur, Chennaiwww.kone.in