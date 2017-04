Edupliance Covers Implications of the Trump Administration for the FDA In New Webinar

Trump and FDA

Trump and FDA - Webinar

Edupliance announces webinar titled "Trump and FDA" that aims to update attendees on the Trump administration policies, potential regulatory changes, and budget cuts that will have major implications for FDA regulated industries. The webinar goes LIVE on Tuesday, April 25, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, Eastern Time.

Attendees will explore the implications of the Trump Administration and President Trump's pick of Tom Price as Secretary of Health & Human Services on the future of the FDA. The webinar will also cover Trump's deregulation task force at federal agencies and his federal hiring freeze. Trump's new pick for commissioner of the FDA will be discussed as well as Trump's intention to ease drug regulations and streamline the agency and the drug approval process. Implications for FDA regulated industries will be covered. References will be provided to documents cited.

The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by expert, a Regulatory Consultant who has over 35 years of regulatory experience working with the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries.

Topics covered:
• President Trump's vow to overhaul the FDA
• Trump's intention to upend and streamline the drug approval process
• HHS head Tom Price and past policies that he has supported as well as his intentions for HHS programs
• An analysis of Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Trump's new pick for FDA commissioner
• Potential risks of deregulation for drugs and other FDA regulated products
• Industry reactions to Trump's call to cut regulations & cut HHS budget