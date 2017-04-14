News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Edupliance Covers Implications of the Trump Administration for the FDA In New Webinar
Attendees will explore the implications of the Trump Administration and President Trump's pick of Tom Price as Secretary of Health & Human Services on the future of the FDA. The webinar will also cover Trump's deregulation task force at federal agencies and his federal hiring freeze. Trump's new pick for commissioner of the FDA will be discussed as well as Trump's intention to ease drug regulations and streamline the agency and the drug approval process. Implications for FDA regulated industries will be covered. References will be provided to documents cited.
The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by expert Norma Skolnik, a Regulatory Consultant who has over 35 years of regulatory experience working with the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries.
Webinar attendees will learn:
• President Trump's vow to overhaul the FDA
• Trump's intention to upend and streamline the drug approval process
• HHS head Tom Price and past policies that he has supported as well as his intentions for HHS programs
• An analysis of Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Trump's new pick for FDA commissioner
• Potential risks of deregulation for drugs and other FDA regulated products
• Industry reactions to Trump's call to cut regulations & cut HHS budget
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
Media Inquiries
support@edupliance.com
Media Contact
Edupliance
8448101151
***@edupliance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse