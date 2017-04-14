New Event Location: Indian Ceramics & Ceramics Asia Moves to Gandhinagar

• New location: From Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar • Bigger venue with more facilities and exhibition space • More exhibitors and visitors expected in 2018

-- Indian Ceramics & Ceramics Asia, the leading trade fairs for the ceramic industry in Asia are moving to a new venue. After the amazing success with 7,100 trade visitors and 283 exhibitors in 2017. The third edition as co-located event will take place from 7 – 9 March 2018 at Exhibition Centre, Near Town Hall in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India.Igor Palka, COO of Messe Muenchen India, underlines the advantages of the new venue: "Moving to Gandhinagar is a very strategic decision which will allow Indian Ceramics & Ceramics Asia to expand even further - more exhibition space, more exhibits and more technologies on display. The new venue is very well equipped to meet the needs of our global and Indian exhibitors."Ken Wong, General Manager of Unifair Exhibition Service Co., Ltd. adds: "New location is going to be very beneficial for all our exhibitors and visitors. The exhibitions are growing each year and we are happy that new venue will offer more value to our participants."The facilities at the exhibition centre of Gandhinagar meets the infrastructural requirements of a modern trade fair. The fairground offers large-area exhibition halls and allows even more expansion in the future. Moreover, the exhibition centre is easy to reach from the airport as well as from the motorway and provide ample parking and numerous facilities.Indian Ceramics istakingplace for the eleventh time between March 2and4,2016, attheGujarat UniversityExhibition Centre in Ahmedabad. Astheleading showfor suppliersto the ceramicsindustry, this event captures theentirespectrum of classicceramics, fromrawmaterialsthrough to technicalceramics. Indian Ceramics2015 attractedaround160exhibitors, eachofthemhighlighting their products, servicesand innovationstoa trade audienceof over5,000 visitors.Indian Ceramics2016–powered byceramitec–isorganized by Messe München India, asubsidiaryofMesse München.Ceramics Asia has been successfully organized for three editions since 2012. It became to the most expecting event in ceramics industry in India. The exhibition covers a total show space of 5000 ㎡ with over 100 exhibitors from China, India and international covers the whole spectrum of the ceramics industry chain, from machinery, raw materials to technology, which attracts visitors from Indian local and neighboring countries. With the official support from associations of Indian local and China, Ceramics Asia has been proved as the most potential event in Indian ceramics industry which is bridging the platform between India and the world.Messe München is one of the world's leading trade show companies. In Munich alone, it organizes around 40 trade shows for capital and consumer goods, and key high tech industries. Each year more than 30,000 exhibitors and around two million visitors take part in the events held at the Messe München exhibition center, the ICM – International Congress Center München, and in the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München. The leading international trade fairs of Messe München are all independently audited. In addition, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Turkey and South Africa. With a combination of affiliates abroad – in Europe, Asia and in Africa – and over 60 foreign representatives actively serving over 100 countries, Messe München has a worldwide business network. The Group also takes a pioneering role as regards sustainability:It is the first trade-fair company to be awarded energy efficiency certification from the technical inspection authorities TÜV SÜD.Established in 1992, Unifair Exhibition Service Co., Ltd. is one the pioneer professional exhibition organizing service enterprises in China. Who has already organized and conducted over 40 world-class exhibitions in different industrial sectors. We have a very strong and innovative team of experienced professionals on exhibition management and organizing background as well as huge customer resources. Optimal marketing channels and complete service. UNIFAIR is the official organizer of Ceramics CHINA in Guangzhou which is the world's most influential and important ceramics exhibition offering customers and buyers extraordinary business opportunities.