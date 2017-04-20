Country(s)
Industry News
APAC CIOoutlook Magazine Names Gravity a Top 25 Logistics Technology Company
CYBERPORT, Hong Kong - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Gravity Supply Chain, the developer of a cloud-based platform that helps companies manage their global end-to-end supply chains in real-time, today announced it has been selected to APAC CIOOutlook magazine's list of "Top 25 Logistics Technology Companies 2017".
APAC CIOOutlook provides a platform for CIOs, CTOs, other senior level IT decision makers, and CXOs of solution providers to share their experiences, wisdom and advice with the enterprise IT community of APAC countries.
The APAC CIOOutlook editorial team considered approximately 950 logistics technology companies across the Asia Pacific Region to identify those that have the most innovative solutions, show great promise in serving customer needs, or are highly recommended by their current clients. They also considered input and feedback from the magazine's advisory board comprised of CIOs and senior IT managers from midsize and large enterprises in APAC.
Gravity is featured in the April 2017 issue, the magazine's special annual edition devoted to logistics technology.
"Our inclusion on the Top 25 Logistics Technology Companies 2017 list is a validation that our cloud-based platform provides logistics companies and supply chain managers with complete end-to-end visibility over their global supply chains," said Darren Palfrey, Chief Operating Officer, Gravity.
About Gravity Supply Chain
Gravity Supply Chain provides managers with real-time visibility over their global end-to-end supply chains so they can be more proactive and effective in reducing costs and identifying issues that will impact customer service levels. Gravity accelerates and streamlines the collection, analysis and sharing of real-time data to improve collaboration and decision-making among all supply chain partners anytime, anywhere.
Gravity's unique magNET-T™ serves as the foundation for its suite of modular apps. MagNET-T™ uses Web APIs, AI Bots and proprietary algorithms to unlock and gather data scattered across not just an organisation's immediate supply chain, but throughout the multiple tiers that support it. It also collects what is happening out in the world - including the latest weather, labour strikes, the impact of natural disasters, providing instant awareness of potential supply chain disruption.
To learn how Gravity's real-time end-to-end supply chain solution can help you compete request a demo, or visit www.gravitysupplychain.com.
Contact
Stephanie Johnson
***@gravitysupplychain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse