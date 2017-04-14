News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ivan Gould Earns CCIM Certification
Ivan Gould of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Earns the Certified Commercial Investment Member Designation
In 2016, Gould ranked 20th among the top 25 RE/MAX commercial sales associates in the Florida region. He has worked in banking and real estate since 1981, bringing experience in lending, developing, leasing and bank-owned properties. He came to Florida from the United Kingdom, where he is still a fully qualified banker and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (now the Institute of Financial Services), having gained the prestigious "Top 50 Worldwide" member status.
Gould's last position in the United Kingdom was as Chief Executive Officer of the Buckinghamshire Building Society, where he built assets from $250 million to $400 million during his five-year tenure. He has a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Henley Business School in the United Kingdom.
Gould is a commercial associate in RE/MAX Alliance Group's Commercial Division at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. He can be reached at (941) 323-9655 or sellsarasotanow@
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse