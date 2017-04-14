 
News By Tag
* RE/MAX Alliance Group
* Ivan Gould
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Ivan Gould Earns CCIM Certification

Ivan Gould of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Earns the Certified Commercial Investment Member Designation
 
 
Ivan Gould
Ivan Gould
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
RE/MAX Alliance Group
Ivan Gould
Real Estate

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Sarasota - Florida - US

SARASOTA, Fla. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Commercial real estate agent Ivan Gould of RE/MAX Alliance Group has earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation. Awarded by the CCIM Institute, the designation recognizes leading experts in commercial investment real estate. Designees have completed advanced coursework in financial and market analysis, and have demonstrated extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry.

In 2016, Gould ranked 20th among the top 25 RE/MAX commercial sales associates in the Florida region. He has worked in banking and real estate since 1981, bringing experience in lending, developing, leasing and bank-owned properties. He came to Florida from the United Kingdom, where he is still a fully qualified banker and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (now the Institute of Financial Services), having gained the prestigious "Top 50 Worldwide" member status.

Gould's last position in the United Kingdom was as Chief Executive Officer of the Buckinghamshire Building Society, where he built assets from $250 million to $400 million during his five-year tenure. He has a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Henley Business School in the United Kingdom.

Gould is a commercial associate in RE/MAX Alliance Group's Commercial Division at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. He can be reached at (941) 323-9655 or sellsarasotanow@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas & Brannan Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share