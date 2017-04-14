 
Industry News





Media - Soft Becomes Mediasoft

 
 
CAKOVEC, Croatia - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- For the third time Mediasoft decided to perform a incremental change of it's brand identity. Taking into consideration that Mediasoft is stronger and stable than ever in it's 21 year history, the company made the decision to enter in it's third decade with a fresh and new brand identity.

The new identity won't confuse our customers and partners because we made a slight change in the brand name and a incremental change in the logo design. From now on, Mediasoft will be written without the dash sign. The logo itself is redesigned in the way that it keeps the initial brand patterns and colours which is the blue one. The logo symbol is inspired by the DNA structure, linked to life-science.

"Last year in 2016 we celebrated 20 years of existence which is a enormous achievement for a IT company from Croatia who servers the leading pharmaceuticals worldwide. To fresh things up and to achieve a mature but still cool look we took the decision to change our brand identity and slightly to simplify the brand name without the dash sign.," states Dario Safaric, the VP of Sales and Marketing at Mediasoft.

About Media-Soft

Media-Soft Inc. provides "Pharmacentric Solutions" to the life-science industry in the CRM and CLM/e-Detailing segment. Partners consider Media-Soft as a manufacturer of CRM/CLM solutions which differentiates itself with flexibility, innovation and cost-efficiency. The Pharmacentric solutions from Media-Soft are running offline on iOS, Android and Windows where they have been the first global vendor on these platforms.

Founded in 1996, Media-Soft is established in more than 50 countries and improves sales force effectiveness for more than 110 pharmaceuticals worldwide through our CRM/CLM solutions.

Media-Soft Global Communication Department
info@media-soft.info
Email:***@media-soft.info
Posted By:***@media-soft.info Email Verified
