Leading textile manufacturer TexRay implements ARES BI KPI to manage global operations
TexRay Industrial Co., Ltd. is a textile and clothing group listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE), with global production bases all over Asia, the Americas, and Africa, covering design and development, yarn, fabric, laminating, home textiles, weaving, dyeing, and clothing production. TexRay upholds excellent traditional manufacturing spirits, adding modern innovative design elements to meet the rapid changes of the market, to provide marvelous professional textile services and create the most comfortable experiences.
Enterprise Challenges
TexRay has been expanding the worldwide layout rapidly, actively developing new markets and local resource integration to reach in-depth localization. Thus, it is necessary to grasp the global management instantly through the system to build a complete production and marketing control mechanism, to enhance the competitive advantage and business development.
Benefits
- Increased efficiency for report production, reduced manual material preparation costs and time
- Provided company consistent data and report management definition
- Reduced overall operational costs through effective deployment of human resources
- Provided subscription and event orientation features to avoid important information leakage
- Effective use of accumulated information for analysis from various perspectives
- Business intelligence reduced task flow by 36 times
TexRay has been developing innovative products to satisfy various climates, functions, and environmental protections, actively establishing continuous production from fabric to clothing, and adjusting the operational structure of the global layout. Thus, to assist the company to make precise decisions in the constantly changing business environment, TexRay has chosen ARES BI KPI Template (ARES Business Intelligence Key Performance Indicator) to establish strong support and base for global production and marketing strategy layout.
Traditional textile with new intelligence, new earth protection trend
TexRay started with yarn dyeing, and gradually extended to weaving, dyeing and finishing, clothing and new materials technology development, is the highest vertical integration manufacturer of the textile and clothing industry. Currently, its factories are located in Mexico, Swaziland, Vietnam, and China, with the strategy to "production region specialization, product specialization"
KPI intelligent decision for global operation management and dexterous analysis
TexRay has adjusted its production structures according to the global market needs, building continuous production from fabric to clothing. Taiwan, China, and Vietnam are the 3 main production bases, and Mexico and Swaziland are minor. TexRay then started to search for a decision analysis tool containing characteristics of "convenience"
Intelligently simplifies workflow from 3 days to 2 hours, rescuing IT from report nightmares
The previous systems produced considerable amount of reports that IT personnel spent most of their time and energy on, which wasted time, energy, and caused manual errors easily. ARES BI KPI Template enabled the personnel from different departments to organize and analyze information easily, responding to market needs and increase production efficiency, which strengthened the competiveness of the group. It directly reflected the benefits of immediate control of product sales, initial profit evaluation, and production quality, for TexRay to make strategic decision and create the advantages to become world′s leading intelligent textile and clothing supplier!
Traditional X Technology leads global environmental protection intelligence trend
TexRay will continue to pursue the concept of environmental protection and cherish resources. Besides using action to support related events and cultures, it employs leading techniques to develop intelligent products that protect the environment and has various functions. The company aims to become the comprehensive intelligent partner of its global customers for earth protection!
About ARES BI KPI Template
ARES BI KPI Template (ARES Business Intelligence Key Performance Indicator) provides cross-system, cross-database, and cross-procedures
strategic analytical reports. Integrate information through customization needs and set up Cube to provide BI sales and purchasing templates, and generate visual reports with an easy-to- use drag and drop interface. It can provide sales, procurement, factories, financial statements analysis within a few minutes. Compared to the financial indicators, sales targets, operation management ... and other simple indicators provided by IT generally, ARES BI KPI has more in-depth diversified analysis and is the best tool for enterprise KPI management.
About Ares
Ares has provided professional services for over 36 years, and is the first Taiwan-based software company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Ares is a professional manufacturing management information system provide, with top Manufacturing Execution System (MES) maker for LED industry in Taiwan, and the first government-acknowledged IFRS ERP solution provider. Ares is also the top player of the Taiwan foreign exchange, core banking solutions, and is a SWIFT partner, while being the first Oracle partner in Taiwan. Ares eAResBank is acknowledged by international research institution Gartner, and self-developed ciMes becomes the only Taiwan MES solution acknowledged by Gartner. Ares launched ArgoERP in Thailand with Thai leading software company DataOne Asia of SVOA group, aiming to become the number one ERP in ASEAN markets
More about Ares: http://www.ares.com.tw/
(ARES are registered trademarks to Ares International Corp. Other names and trademarks belong to headquarters and branches.)
