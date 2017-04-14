News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Universal Beauty Pageants Take Global Stance
Victoria Hughes, Executive Director and Founder of the "Universal Pageants" to offer real compensation to pageant winners.
Yellow Diamond Productions, LLC has brought on Los Angeles based firm Starz on the Rize LA to focus on Advertising, Marketing and Sponsorships. Starz on the Rize LA is an entertainment firm that manages celebrity talent, possesses strong relationships in developing media technologies, television and film. "It's going to be a team effort. Ms. Hughes has a tremendous platform for the participants and our goal is to exploit every avenue possible to let the world know about it. We have assembled an awesome team for this venture and are very excited at the possibilities. We want to see just how far we can push the envelope. Quite frankly, we want it to burst open", said Tique Davis who will serve as Director of Marketing. Mr. Davis currently serves as C.E.O of Starz on the Rize LA, Co-Chairman and Director of Marketing for Houston based Non-Profit "Macy's Miracles", Director of Marketing for Mississippi based Non-Profit "Millionaires Against Bullying" (MAB WOW), both of which have been endorsed by Rockefeller LTD http://www.rockefellerltd.org. MAB WOW will be an official charity for the Mrs. Universal Pageants in 2017-2018.
Yellow Diamond Productions intends to add Celebrity Judges, Hosts and Performers. Future planned locations for the pageants include South Africa, India, Italy and Australia. This year, Universal Pageant competitions for 2017 will be held in June (Reno, NV), September (London – United Kingdom), and Yellow Diamond Productions is currently in negotiations to hold the 2018 - 2020 competitions in Dubai. In addition, beginning in September 2017, each pageant will look to award more than $100,000.00 in cash and prizes to the top five (5) winners in each competition. "This is the moment we have been looking forward to for a long time and we have finally arrived", said Ms. Hughes, "It's going to be very exciting for everyone involved".
Yellow Diamond Productions is now seeking Talent Scouts and Directors who would like to host pageants within the United States and Internationally. Interested parties should contact Tique Davis - tique.davis@
Contestants who wish to compete in any of the upcoming pageants in the United States or abroad should visit: http://www.usuniversalpageants.com/
Media Contact
Tique Davis
tique.davis@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse