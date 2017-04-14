Global Market Outlook of High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Forecasted from 2017-2022

Market Research Hub

High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide market seems to be gaining a momentum on the global scale due to many factors. It is used as a catalyst in the industrial process as well as its utility as a reducing agent to set hydrogen free from water; this factor acts as the main driving force for the market growth at the global scale. To highlight the use and growing trend of the market, a report titled as "" has been added by Market Research Hub (MRH) to its vast report archive. It focuses on the market growth rate and revenue of high-purity vanadium pentoxide forecasted for 2017-2022 covering prime regions such as China, North America, Europe and Russia.Vanadium pentoxide is the inorganic compound with high oxidation state. It is a widely used compound seen from the industrial perspective. V2O5 is the highest purity vanadium pentoxide that is used as a catalyst and in other applications that require high purity. It is produced under an ISO certified quality management system. Some of the primary applications of the high-purity vanadium pentoxide are as follows:• Vanadium redox flow battery: Used as an electrolyte for VRFB batteries that amount as the second largest market for vanadium.• Catalyst: High-purity or technical-grade vanadium pentoxide is used as a catalyst in various industrial processes.• Metallurgy industry: It is used in metallurgy processes.The report starts with the overview of high-purity vanadium pentoxide and its global production market share by type for 2016. High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide type is measured by its purity which is defined as:• Purity<99.6%• 6%Purity<99.9%4• 9%5The research study further segments the market by high-purity vanadium pentoxide application such as metallurgy, vanadium cell, catalyst and others. The manufacturers are compared for capacity, production, revenue, average price and market share for the year 2015 and 2016. The top players from this market include:• EVRAZ• VanadiumCorp• HBIS Group• Ironstone Resources• Suzhou Donghua Fangui• GfE• Hunan Hanrui• Liaoyang Hengye• Huifeng EnergyThe research concludes with manufacturing cost analysis of high-purity vanadium pentoxide detailing its key raw material, key suppliers of raw materials. Lastly, marketing strategy analysis is completed with marketing channel, market positioning and distributors/traders list. Market effect factors are also analyzed and sorted for highlighting the future constraints.