New Modern Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. All Set to Redefine Modern Living in its Upcoming Housing Project
New Modern Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. is highly delighted to announce the launching of its upcoming housing project 'Navyug Smart Mini City'. The construction work of this new project will be started soon. In this project, the realtor group is primarily focusing on building a community that would redefine modern living.
Following the recent trends and considering the high demand for the integration of energy saving features, New Modern Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. is emphasizing on using solar energy panels for street lights as a substitute to power supply in its new project. Each design and architectural component in this project has been meticulously planned to create a pollution-free environment. Components like maximum natural daylight to bring down the power supply bills, the installation of rain water harvesting and water conservation system, in-built system to check the quality of drinking water have been promised to be integrated within the gated community. The buildings would be earthquake resistant RRC frame structure and weather-proof paint would be used to embellish the building exteriors.
"Building an eco-friendly, pollution-free community is our aim in this project", asserted the director of New Modern Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. while speaking about the launch of Navyug Smart Mini City. "We would try our best to achieve our goal without overriding affordability', he added.
Apart from building an eco-friendly community, the housing project comes with a promise of other benefits that would ensure a comfortable and safe living. The housing community would mainly comprise of 2BHK and 3 BHK luxurious buildings with dedicated car parking, fitness centre, yoga hall, swimming pool, kids' play area spread across acres of greenery. As the CEO of New Modern Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. confirms:
"Our new housing community will be a self sustaining campus with respect to day to day requirements, medical facilities, shopping options and educational facilities".
In order to ensure a healthy living, Navyug Smart Mini City will have a club house offering world-class recreational amenities. To entertain the sports enthusiasts, this recreational centre would have indoor as well as outdoor games facilities. There would be provision for cafeteria/restaurant as well as business lounge within this gated community.
Apart from the host of recreational facilities, the housing project would ensure round the clock efficient water and power supply, round the clock 3 tier security and 24 hour surveillance by security cameras. Moreover, the community would wi-fi-enabled campus with 100 MBPS internet support, optical fibre cable connectivity and high level telephonic penetration.
About the Company
Having been in the real estate market for quite a few years, New Modern Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. has been highly successful in building a number of housing projects, each built with the aim to offer the best of comfort and convenience to the residents. It has always been the company's sole aim to offer utmost luxury at the best prices. Renowned architect and engineers work with the company to create most ergonomic designs. In the Newmodern residential apartments.
For more detailed information on Newmodern residential apartments, browse through http://newmodern.in/
Contact
New Modern Buildwell Pvt. Ltd.
7706950202
info@newmodern.in
